Alok vs Elite Hayato vs A124: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for beginners?

As a beginner in Free Fire MAX, things can get confusing very quickly. With so many characters to choose from, players often end up choosing those that are overly complicated.

Speaking of characters, A124, DJ Alok, and Elite Hayato are three of the best in the game. However, in terms of simplicity and ease of understanding, only one of them is the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Alok, Elite Hayato, and A124 in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Alok

When it comes to support and tactical utility, DJ Alok is probably the best character in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, empowers the user with two distinct buffs.

The first one allows the user and allies to move 15% faster for 10 seconds. This allows for swift repositioning in combat and more maneuverability. The second perk restores 5HP/second to everyone within the 5-meter aura.

By combining these two bonuses into one ability, the user can support their team with ease. With a bit of skill, DJ Alok can even be used aggressively during combat.

Elite Hayato

Elite Hayato lives on the edge of danger thanks to his Art Of Blades ability. It has two distinct bonuses which help the user both offensively and defensively in combat.

The offensive bonus grants the user an armor penetration trait. It is activated as soon as the character takes damage in battle. For every 10% HP loss, armor penetration is increased by 10%.

For the defensive side of the buff, every 10% HP loss results in 3.5% damage reduction from frontal attacks. Given that these bonuses are triggered at the same time, it makes Elite Hayato one of the best characters for rush attacks.

A124

A124 is a tough battle droid in Free Fire MAX. Although her ability is simple in nature, it makes her a formidable opponent in combat. It is called Thrill Of Battle and relies on EP to function.

Once the ability is activated, the character rapidly converts 60 EP to HP within four seconds. Once used, the ability takes 10 seconds to cool down before it can be used again.

Although this makes A124 powerful in battle, there is one major flaw. Since the ability requires EP to function, the user has to consume inhalers/mushrooms, or use Agent Hop during the match.

Verdict

Elite Hayato and A124 have amazing abilities in Free Fire MAX. They are well-suited to a flexible playstyle and can be employed during different game modes. However, given the complexity of their abilities, things may get difficult for beginners.

DJ Alok, on the other hand, is straightforward in every aspect. His ability has no prerequisites and can be used once the cooldown period is over. This leaves the player without the hassle of collecting inhalers.

When it comes to combat, DJ Alok's ability can be combined with many others to reap the benefits. With the right combination, he can even be used offensively in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

