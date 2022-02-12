Alok vs Elite Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Some passive characters in Free Fire possess awakened abilities that accentuate their original skills. Moco is the latest character to get her Elite version out of the four awakened characters.

On the other hand, Alok is a massively popular character that possesses an active ability. This article compares both characters' special skills to judge who is more suitable for mobile gamers with an aggressive playstyle.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Alok

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Free Fire)

Alok’s active ability, Drop the Beat, has a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds. He can create a 5-meter healing aura that lasts for 5 seconds at the initial level and 10 seconds at the final level.

This healing aura is capable of recovering 5 HPs per second. It also increases the movement and sprinting speed by 10% at the minimum level and 15% at the maximum level.

Elite Moco

Elite Moco's Enigma's Eye ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s awakened ability is called Enigma’s Eye. Elite Moco can tag enemies that move for 2 seconds at the first level and 6.5 seconds at the sixth level. Moco’s normal passive ability is called "Hacker’s Eye." It helps players tag enemies that she has shot for 2 seconds to a maximum of 5 seconds.

Verdict

Alok is a better choice compared to Elite Moco (Image via ff.garena)

Aggressive players tend to choose active characters as they are arguably better than the passive ones offered by Free Fire. The notion is true in this case as the range and diversity of Alok are way superior to that of Elite Moco.

Moco Enigma can tag enemies for a very short time, whereas the duration of Alok’s ability is significantly longer. Moreover, he is preferred for aggressive gameplay because of his ability to heal and increase movement speed.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another depends on a gamer’s playing style.

