Alok vs Luqueta vs Maro: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for Clash Squad?

Unlike the Battle Royale mode in Free Fire MAX, where players can take their own time and play, things are fast-paced in the Clash Squad mode. Each round lasts only a short while, and gunfights occur in split seconds.

In these situations, having a good character is vital to success. Their ability will be able to change the outcome of the match. Three such characters are DJ Alok, Luqueta, and Maro.

While they are already veterans of the Battle Royale mode, how will they do in Clash Squad? Read on to find out.

DJ Alok, Luqueta, and Maro in Free Fire MAX Clash Squad: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire MAX is called "Drop The Beat." When activated, the user and allies within a 5-meter radius can recover 5 HP/second and move 15% faster. The bonuses last for 10 seconds and have a 120-second cooldown period.

Combat Usage

DJ Alok is best used in combat as a supporting character. He can heal the entire team and help them move faster in battle. Many players also use him during rushes as the movement speed helps cover more ground rapidly.

Luqueta

Ability

Luqueta's ability in Free Fire MAX is called "Hat Trick." This allows the user to permanently increase their maximum HP during a match by eliminating opponents. When maxed out, the HP can be increased by 50.

Combat Usage

Luqueta is a general character in-game. His ability allows the user to gain HP while securing kills. This enables them to have a greater health pool towards the end of the match.

Maro

Ability

Maro's ability in Free Fire MAX is called "Falcon Fervor." It allows the user to deal more damage the further away they are from an opponent. If the opponent is marked, it inflicts 25% bonus damage plus 3.5% extra damage.

Combat Usage

Maro is the perfect character to use in conjunction with long-range weapons. With the ability to deal more damage over vast distances, players can use him to snipe targets with ease. Landing headshots while using Maro is bound to secure easy eliminations.

Verdict

Out of the three characters, DJ Alok is best suited for the Clash Squad mode. Given his ability to heal and increase movement speed, he will play a vital part in the match.

When it comes to Luqueta and Maro, their abilities are not bad but are ill optimized for Clash Squad mode. Given that each round resets perks and stats, users using Luqueta will gain no benefits. Furthermore, with limited space to fight in, players will not be able to make the most of Maro's skill.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha