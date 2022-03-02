Alok vs Skyler vs Nairi: Who is the best Free Fire MAX character for ranked mode?

DJ Alok, Nairi, and Skyler are three of the best characters in Free Fire MAX. They all have unique abilities that are truly powerful on the battlefield. If used wisely, players can even wipe out an entire squad on their own.

While they may excel in combat in the normal Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode, how will they perform in ranked? Read on to find out.

Breaking down DJ Alok, Skyler, and Nairi in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

Players looking for tactical support in-game should choose DJ Alok. His ability, Drop The Beat, when activated, creates a healing aura that extends to 5-meters, which lasts for 10 seconds.

Those within the aura will recover 5 HP per second and move 15% faster. Once used, the ability will take 45 seconds to cool down. Among all the abilities in-game, this one has one of the lowest of any character.

In combat, his ability allows the user and their squad to recover HP on the move. This allows them to keep fighting without having to rely on medkits for healing. Additionally, with the speed buff activated, opponents will not be able to chase them down.

Skyler

When it comes to destroying gloo walls in Free Fire MAX, Skyler has no equal in-game. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the user to destroy up to five gloo walls at a range of 100 meters.

When the ability is triggered, a sonic wave moves forward and destroys gloo walls in their path. As a secondary ability, the user can also heal themselves a little bit by placing a gloo wall. This can be used indefinitely throughout the match.

In combat, this ability helps the squad rush opponents with ease. Without gloo walls to defend themselves, the enemy will not be able to mount an effective defense.

Nairi

Nairi's ability, Ice Iron, makes him a formidable character in Free Fire MAX. The ability can help recover the durability of the player's gloo walls by 30% every second.

Additionally, the player inflicts 25% bonus damage to an opponent's gloo wall when using an assault rifle. This duality allows him to be an effective offensive and defensive character in-game.

In combat, Nairi's primary role is to provide a basic defense to the team and take out the enemy's gloo walls. However, given how self-reliant the character is, he can be used for solo ranked pushes as well.

Verdict

Despite Skyler and Nairi being powerful characters in Free Fire MAX, DJ Alok is the best among them. His ability to heal himself is extremely powerful in all combat situations.

Furthermore, since the character is well-suited to be used in solo and squad ranked matches, the utility value is also very high. On top of everything, his flexible playstyle allows the user to shift effortlessly between an offensive and defensive stance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

