Alpha FF vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in September 2021?

Alpha FF, also known by his YouTube channel ALPHA FREEFIRE, is a well-known Free Fire content creator. His gameplay videos are highly popular among the community, and he currently has a subscriber count of over 5.18 million.

Lokesh Gamer is another Indian Free Fire YouTuber, and he has an enormous following on YouTube. At the time of writing, he has over 12.6 million subscribers on his channel, with 1.13 billion views combined.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 480101976.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Alpha FF has been featured in 17455 squad games and has 5611 first-place finishes, which comes to a win percentage of 32.14%. With 54389 kills, the player has a kill-to-death ratio of 4.59.

Meanwhile, the player has 426 victories in the 3092 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 13.77%. In the process, Alpha FF has bagged 7949 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.98.

The content creator has managed to secure 330 wins in the 4210 solo games, leading to a win ratio of 7.83%. He has notched 9346 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Alpha FF has appeared in two squad and duo ranked matches and has cumulated three and five kills in them, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.50 and 2.50, respectively.

The YouTuber has played a single solo game as well and has killed a total of 26 enemies.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 3406 squad matches and has a winning tally of 722, equating to a win rate of 21.19%. He has 6334 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The YouTuber has played 1533 games in the duo mode and has 153 Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 9.98%. At a K/D ratio of 1.88, Lokesh Gamer has 2599 frags.

The player has outclassed his enemies in 135 of the 1310 solo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.30%. With 2716 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played a single squad match and secured eight kills. Apart from this, he hasn’t played any ranked games.

Who has better stats?

Alpha FF has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in lifetime duo and squad modes. Lokesh Gamer has a win rate in solo matches, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

Alpha FF and Lokesh Gamer have only played a few ranked matches, so their stats aren’t comparable.

Note: Alpha FF's and Lokesh Gamer's stats in this article are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

