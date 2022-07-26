Alpha Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Free Fire content creators have seen considerable growth in recent years, acquiring millions of followers across a number of platforms. Ankit Malik, also known by the name of his channel Alpha Gaming, is a popular YouTuber in the game's Indian community.

His content focuses almost entirely on upcoming features and events that players always look forward to. Ankit's consistent content has paid off, as he now has 2.06 million subscribers on the channel and more than 160k followers on Instagram.

Alpha Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and other details

Alpha Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1506742567. He is ranked Bronze 1 in the BR and CS ranked modes in the current season as he is yet to participate in any matches.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Alpha Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 112 solo matches and remained unbeaten four times, equaling a win rate of 3.57%. He has 185 kills and 49 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 1.71 and registering a headshot percentage of 26.49%.

Alpha Gaming has participated in 30 duo encounters and has been victorious on five occasions, ensuring a win rate of 16.67%. He has 65 kills and 10 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.60 and a headshot percentage of 15.38%.

Alpha Gaming has racked up 20 Booyahs in 88 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 22.72%. He has notched 129 eliminations and has 20 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 15.50%.

Ranked stats

Alpha Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is yet to play a single match in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season.

CS Career

Alpha Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Alpha Gaming has competed in 746 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX and has bettered the opposition on 350 occasions, converting to a win rate of 46.92%. With 3139 eliminations to his name, the YouTuber has bagged 1156 headshots, attributing to a KDA of 1.26 and a headshot percentage of 36.83%.

Note: Alpha Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 26 July 2022. This is subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Alpha Gaming's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Ankit Malik’s monthly income through the YouTube channel to be between $401 and $6.4K. The expected revenue for the entire year os around $4.8K and $77.1K.

YouTube channel

Ankit Malik began his YouTube journey a few years ago. He had a relatively slow start in 2020, ending the year with 386k+ subscribers.

However, since then, his channel has grown at an incredible pace and recently crossed the two million subscriber mark last month.

Over the years, the player has uploaded more than 350 videos that have accumulated 124 million views in total. In the last month alone, the Alpha Gaming channel gained 1.605 million views, but there was no growth in terms of subscribers.

