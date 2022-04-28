Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FF Antaryami: Which Free Fire player has better stats in April 2022?

Amit Sharma, otherwise known as Amitbhai, is a top Indian Free Fire YouTuber possessing a massive fanbase. He runs the Desi Gamers channel, which has 12.8 million subscribers and over 1.843 billion views.

Another prominent figure within the Indian community is Sandeep Panwar, who operates the FF Antaryami YouTube channel. He currently holds 3.94 million subscribers and 597.521 million views.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

He has more than 25k squad kills (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 3875 solo matches and has 324 victories, translating to a win percentage of 8.36%. He has 9127 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.57.

He has accumulated 828 wins in 4998 games in the duo mode, equating to a win rate of 16.56%. With 13674 frags, the streamer has a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Desi Gamers has played 9298 squad games and has 2538 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 27.29%. He has notched 25207 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.73.

Ranked stats

He has no ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amit hasn’t played ranked squad matches.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840, and here are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

He has almost 35k squad frags (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has competed in 4011 solo games and has 310 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 7.72%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.43, he has 8979 frags.

The YouTuber has also played 6373 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 505, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.92%. He has 19304 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.29.

Sandeep has 12130 appearances in squad matches and bettered his foes in 2509 for a win percentage of 20.68%. He has racked up 34872 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Ranked stats

He has mostly played duo games (Image via Garena)

The internet star has competed in a single solo match in Free Fire's current ranked season, killing 19 enemies.

The online sensation has engaged in 79 duo games, winning four and upholding a win ratio of 5.06%. There are 215 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.87.

The content creator has played one squad match as well.

Comparison

Amitbhai FF Antaryami Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3875 4998 9298 4011 6373 12130 Wins 324 828 2538 310 505 2509 Win rate 8.36% 16.56% 27.29% 7.72% 7.92% 20.68% Kills 9127 13674 25207 8979 19304 34872 K/D ratio 2.57 3.28 3.73 2.43 3.29 3.62

Amitbhai has the edge in solo and squad matches in lifetime stats in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. FF Antaryami has a better K/D ratio in the duo mode, while the former has a greater win rate.

Their ranked stats cannot be compared as Amitbhai hasn’t played any ranked games.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Amitbhai and FF Antaryami play more matches in the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer