Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming Tamizhan: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022?

Amit Sharma (aka Amitbhai) is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community, and he uploads a wide variety of content related to the game. He operates the Desi Gamers YouTube channel, which has 13 million subscribers and over 1.889 billion views.

Another prominent content creator from India is Gaming Tamizhan (GT King), and he posts videos and streams the game in Tamil. He currently has a subscriber count of 3.27 million and also has more than 397.602 million views.

The following is a comparison of Amitbhai vs Gaming Tamizhan in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has 3904 solo games to his name and has 330 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 8.45%. He has accumulated 9218 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.58.

In duo matches, Desi Gamers has 5025 appearances and 832 wins, having a win rate of 16.55%. With 13771 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The content creator has also featured in 9343 squad games and has come out on top on 2564 occasions, possessing a win rate of 27.44%. In the process, he has 25451 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Amitbhai has played one solo game but has failed to secure a kill or a win.

The YouTuber has competed in a single squad match and has secured the win with five kills.

He is yet to play any ranked duo games.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 678 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 48, converting to a win rate of 7.07%. He has secured 1452 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.30.

GT King has participated in 1802 duo matches as well and has 161 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 8.93%. He has racked up 3387 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.06.

He has played 18281 squad games and bettered his foes in 3639 matches, maintaining a win rate of 19.90%. He has garnered 52027 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Ranked stats

GT King's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan has played three duo matches and has one victory, corresponding to a win rate of 33.33%. He has 27 kills with a K/D ratio of 13.50.

Apart from this, the popular personality has played 38 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 16 wins, managing a win rate of 42.10%. He has secured 141 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.41.

He is yet to play any solo ranked games.

Comparison: Amitbhai vs Gaming Tamizhan

Amitbhai Gaming Tamizhan Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3904 5025 9343 678 1802 18281 Wins 330 832 2564 48 161 3639 Win rate 8.45% 16.55% 27.44% 7.07% 8.93% 19.90% Kills 9218 13771 25451 1452 3387 52027 K/D ratio 2.58 3.28 3.75 2.30 2.06 3.55

The main factors to consider when comparing the stats Amitbhai and Gaming Tamizhan in Free Fire are their K/D ratio and win rate. When looking at lifetime stats, the former has better stats in all three modes: solo, duo, and squad.

Comparing the two YouTubers’ ranked stats is not possible because Amitbhai has only played a few matches.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Amitbhai and Gaming Tamizhan play more matches in the game.

