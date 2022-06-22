Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Kutty Gokul: Which Free Fire player has better stats in June 2022?

Amitbhai (also known as Desi Gamers) and Kutty Gokul are Indian Free Fire content creators who are pretty popular within the game’s community. They have been actively maintaining their YouTube channels for the past several years and have successfully built up tremendous fanbases in that time.

When looking at the current numbers, Amitbhai possesses a subscriber count of 13 million, alongside more than 1.897 billion views. In the meantime, Kutty Gokul has 1.04 million subscribers and 62.96 million views on his channel, Gaming With Kutty Gokul.

Below is a comparison between the stats of Amitbhai and Kutty Gokul.

Note: Users from India are advised to avoid playing Free Fire since the game is banned. The stats and photos provided below were obtained from the MAX version, which was not suspended within the nation.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. His stats maintained in the game are:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 3910 solo games and has won in 331 matches, possessing a win rate of 8.46%. He has 9253 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.59.

Speaking of the duo matches, he has bettered enemies in 832 of the 5028 appearances, converting to a win ratio of 16.54%. With 13784 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.29.

Lastly, the YouTuber has also competed in 9347 squad matches and has 2565 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 27.44%. He has 25463 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Amitbhai has played only a single solo match and has notched 22 kills.

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID is 821845835. He has the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has featured in 1066 solo matches and has come out on top on 98 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 9.19%. He has 2247 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.32.

In the duo mode, the content creator has remained unbeaten in 363 of the 1608 duo games, translating to a win percentage of 22.57%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.68, he has 4577 frags.

Gaming With Kutty Gokul has additionally participated in 8201 squad matches and has 1907 victories, equating to a win rate of 23.25%. In the process, he has 23718 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has engaged in a single-ranked squad game, killing two enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Comparison

Amitbhai Kutty Gokul Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3910 5028 9347 1066 1608 8201 Wins 331 832 2565 98 363 1907 Win rate 8.46% 16.54% 27.44% 9.19% 22.57% 23.25% Kills 9253 13784 25463 2247 4577 23718 K/D ratio 2.59 3.29 3.75 2.32 3.68 3.77

To compare the stats of Amitbhai and Kutty Gokul, their K/D ratio and win rate must be considered. When looking at lifetime duo matches, Kutty Gokul has the edge over Desi Gamers.

Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio coming into solo matches, while Kutty Gokul has a superior win rate. It is the vice-versa in the squad games since Kutty Gokul features a higher K/D ratio and Amitbhai holds a greater win rate.

Apart from this, the ranked stats cannot be compared since they have not played many games.

Note: The stats of Amitbhai and Kutty Gokul mentioned above are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far