Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, stats, best videos, monthly income, and K/D ratio

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, has been around in the Free Fire community for a few years now, winning the hearts of his audience with entertaining videos. The player recently surpassed 12 million subscribers, placing him fifth on the list of most subscribed Free Fire content creators in the country.

The creator, known for engaging commentary, has posted huge numbers in the previous month, gaining over 600k subscribers and more than 57.831 million views in total.

Desi Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s ID in Free Fire is 206746194, and the content creator’s stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

These are Amitbhai’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has outclassed his enemies in 2455 of the 8986 squad matches, which results in a win percentage of 27.32%. He has 24112 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Meanwhile, Desi Gamers has competed in 4893 duo games and has 809 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 16.53%. In the process, he has 13266 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The internet star has also played 3729 solo matches and has 309 wins, upholding a win ratio of 8.28%. With 8795 eliminations, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Desi Gamers (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has featured in 86 squad games and has 21 victories in the ongoing ranked season, maintaining a win ratio of 24.41%. At a K/D ratio of 4.72, he has 307 kills.

The YouTuber has featured in 84 duo matches and has come out on top on ten occasions, translating to a win percentage of 11.90%. He has accumulated 307 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Lastly, the creator has three Booyahs in 69 solo games, equating to a win rate of 4.34%. He has 189 eliminations to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.86.

YouTube channel

Having uploaded his first video to his YouTube channel more than three years ago, Amitbhai now ranks among the most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers. He has a total of 12.2 million subscribers. There are approximately 1100 videos on Desi Gamers, which has received 1.678 billion views to date.

Income

His estimated earnings (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers estimated monthly income as per Social Blade is about $14.5K to $231.3K. The approximated numbers of the yearly earnings stand between $173.5K and $2.8M.

Most popular videos

Of all the videos on the channel, the single most viewed video went live in November 2019 and has 22 million views. The content creator lands atop the Factory and goes on to achieve Booyah in the duo game.

The second most-watched video highlights the renowned YouTuber climbing the higher echelons of the game to reach the Grandmaster tier in one day in Season 15.

Edited by Ravi Iyer