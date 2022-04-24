Amitbhai vs Kutty Gokul: Which Free Fire player has better stats in April 2022?

Free Fire has a strong presence in India, and the game’s increasing popularity has aided numerous gamers and content creators in their efforts to build large audiences. Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Kutty Gokul are two of the most prominent personalities emerging from the community, possessing decent fanbases.

Presently, readers will be able to find 12.7 million subscribers, alongside over 1.84 billion views to the name of Amitbhai. In contrast, Kutty Gokul has 1.02 million subscribers with approximately 60.48 million views.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID number is 206746194, and listed below are his in-game statistics:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Amitbhai within the game (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 9289 squad games and has 2535 victories, leading to a win rate of 27.29%. He has 25155 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 4993 duo matches as well and has outclassed his enemies in 826 matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 16.54%. There are 13656 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Desi Gamers has also played 3875 solo games and has 324 victories, having a win percentage of 8.36%. With 9127 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai doesn't have ranked stats in the current season (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai is yet to play a ranked match within Free Fire’s ongoing season.

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID is 821845835, and these are his stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Here are Kutty Gokul's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has appeared in 8197 squad matches and has 1906 victories, possessing a win rate of 23.25%. He has bagged 23707 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Apart from this, he has remained unbeaten in 363 of the 1605 games, upholding a win percentage of 22.61%. At a K/D ratio of 3.68, he has notched up 4570 kills.

Lastly, the YouTuber has 98 wins in 1064 solo matches, equating to a win ratio of around 9.21%. In the process, he has secured 2241 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

He also is yet to play a ranked game (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul hasn’t played ranked games in the current season.

Comparison

Amitbhai Kutty Gokul Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3875 4993 9289 1064 1605 8197 Wins 324 826 2535 98 363 1906 Win rate 8.36% 16.54% 27.29% 9.21% 22.61% 23.25% Kills 9127 13656 25155 2241 4570 23707 K/D ratio 2.57 3.28 3.72 2.32 3.68 3.77

When looking at lifetime stats, Kutty Gokul has the edge in the duo mode in terms of both win rate and kill-to-death ratio.

In solo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while the former has a greater win rate. Whereas it is vice-versa in squad games as Kutty Gokul has a higher K/D ratio and Amitbhai has a better win rate.

It will not be possible to compare their ranked stats as both the content creators haven’t played any games in the current season.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Amitbhai and Kutty Gokul play more matches in the game.

