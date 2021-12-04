Amitbhai vs Raistar in Garena Free Fire: Stats, monthly income, subscribers, and more

India is home to one of the largest Free Fire communities. There are numerous active content creators on multiple platforms, some of who have record-breaking numbers. Amitbhai has emerged as one of the leading Indian YouTubers with 12.3 million subscribers. He is known for his commentary along with engaging gameplay.
Raistar, on the other hand, stands at 6.15 million subscribers and only has a handful of uploads in total. He is known primarily for his gameplay, as his montages have earned him more than 137 million views.
Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID’s and in-game statistics
Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. The users’ stats within the game are:
Lifetime stats
Amitbhai has won 2469 of the 9039 squad games, earning a win rate of 27.31%. He has notched 24322 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.70.
The internet star has played 4918 duo matches and has played better than his opponents on 815 occasions, converting to a win rate of 16.57%. He has registered 13405 eliminations, retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.27.
The YouTuber has secured 315 wins in 3774 appearances in solo games, equating to a win rate of 8.34%. With 8910 frags, Amitbhai has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.58.
Ranked stats
Desi Gamers has 35 first-place finishes in 136 squad games, which roughly equates to a win rate of 25.73%. He has added 522 kills to his name, providing a K/D ratio of 5.17.
The streamer has engaged in 110 duo games and has 16 wins, resulting in a win percentage of 14.54%. Alongside this, he has bagged 439 frags as his kill-to-death ratio is maintained at 4.67.
The content creator has participated in 117 solo games, clinching nine of them for a win rate of 7.69%. He has recorded 309 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.86.
Raistar’s Free Fire ID and in-game statistics
Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250, and here are his stats as of today, 4 December:
Lifetime stats
Raistar has 16490 squad games to his name and has remained unbeaten in 2753, leading to a win percentage of 16.69%. With a K/D ratio of 3.95, he has accumulated 54284 kills.
In duo matches, the internet sensation has made 4497 appearances and has outclassed his foes in 706, which comes down to a win rate of 15.69%. In the process, he has 14379 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.79.
The YouTuber has played 3539 solo games and has triumphed in 401, retaining a win ratio of 11.33%. He has bagged 10772 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.43.
Ranked stats
The streamer has played 377 ranked squad matches in the current season and has 41 Booyahs, having a win rate of 10.87%. He has racked up 1193 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.55.
The creator has featured in seven duo games and five solo games, killing 24 and 19 enemies at K/D ratios of 3.43 and 3.80, respectively.
Comparison
Lifetime stats
Ranked stats
Amitbhai has a better win rate in lifetime squad and duo games, while Raistar betters this counterpart in the K/D ratio. The latter also has superior stats in solo matches.
In ranked games, Amitbhai has a complete lead in duo and squad games, whereas Raistar has a greater K/D ratio in solo matches.
Estimated income and subscribers
The comparison of their estimated income and subscribers is:
Note: The estimates for the income have been taken from Social Blade.