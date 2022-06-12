Amitbhai vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and Tonde Gamer are two well-known Free Fire content creators from the Indian subcontinent. The YouTubers hail from India and Nepal, respectively, and have posted various videos linked to the battle royale title over the past few years.

Over time, their fanbases have grown dramatically, and Amitbhai currently has 13 million subscribers, alongside over 1.890 billion views on his channel, Desi Gamers. Tonde Gamer, on the other hand, has over 5.84 million subscribers and 1.07 billion views to his name.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s possesses great lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has appeared in 3904 solo games and has recorded 330 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.45%. In the process, he has 9218 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.58.

In the meantime, the YouTuber has played 5025 duo matches as well and has stood victorious on 832 occasions, possessing a win percentage of 16.55%. At a K/D ratio of 3.28, he has notched 13771 frags.

Moreover, Desi Gamers has engaged in 9343 squad games and gone unbeaten in 2564 of them, holding a win ratio of 27.44%. He has 25451 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

He has played only a few ranked games (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season of Free Fire, Amitbhai has one solo game to his name. However, he has not received a win or even a kill.

Apart from that, he has played one squad match, in which he has received the win and killed five enemies.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has a win rate of more than 45% in squad mode (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has played 4713 solo games and has bettered his foes in 399, translating to a win percentage of 8.46%. He has accumulated 8744 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Speaking of the duo mode, the content creator has remained unbeaten in 1485 out of the 7095 matches, equating to a win rate of 20.93%. With 27576 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The player has also played 19745 squad games and has come out on top on 9023 occasions, having a win ratio of 45.69%. He has 88083 frags for a K/D ratio of 8.22.

Ranked stats

These are stats of Tonde Gamer in the ongoing season (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has played seven solo games in the ongoing ranked season but failed to get a kill or a win.

Meanwhile, in duo matches, he has three participations and has a single win for a win rate of 33.33%. For a K/D ratio of 3.00, he has six frags.

Finally, Tonde Gamer has featured in 2289 squad matches and has 1606 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 70.16%. He has racked up 17033 kills for a K/D ratio of 24.94.

Comparison

Amitbhai Tonde Gamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3904 5025 9343 4713 7095 19745 Wins 330 832 2564 399 1485 9023 Win rate 8.45% 16.55% 27.44% 8.46% 20.93% 45.69% Kills 9218 13771 25451 8744 27576 88083 K/D ratio 2.58 3.28 3.75 2.03 4.92 8.22

To compare Amitbhai vs Tonde Gamer, their K/D ratio and win rate must be checked in all modes.

Tonde Gamer has the edge over the former in the duo and squad modes when discussing the lifetime stats. Amitbhai has a greater K/D ratio in solo matches, whereas Tonde Gamer has a superior win rate.

Since Amitbhai has only participated in a minimal number of games so far this season, we are unable to make a valid comparison of their ranked numbers.

