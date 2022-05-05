Amitbhai vs Total Gaming: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire? (2022)

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, are two of the most prominent content creators from the Indian Free Fire community. A majority of the players will likely be familiar with them, courtesy of the engaging videos they have produced over the past several years.

The former has more than 12.8 million subscribers and 1.852 billion views as of this writing. In contrast, Total Gaming features over 32.2 million subscribers and 5.727 billion views.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, gamers are advised not to participate in the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. Here are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has engaged in 3878 solo games within the battle royale title and has 325 victories, equating to a win rate of 8.38%. He has bagged precisely 9140 kills for a K/D ratio of around 2.57.

The YouTuber has also made 4998 appearances in the duo mode and has 828 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 16.56%. With 13674 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Apart from that, Desi Gamers has played 9316 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 2549, retaining a win percentage of 27.36%. At a K/D ratio of 3.74, he has 25312 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has not played ranked games when looking at the ongoing ranked season of the game.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has featured in 1033 solo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 93, having a win percentage of 9.00%. In the process, he has 2616 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The player has competed in 1837 and has 358 Booyahs, upholding a win ratio of 19.48%. He has 7313 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Finally, Ajjubhai has played 12892 games in the squad mode, winning 3068 games and retaining a win rate of 23.79%. He has secured 49921 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming is yet to play a single match when looking at the current season.

Comparison

Amitbhai Total Gaming Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3878 4998 9316 1033 1837 12892 Wins 325 828 2549 93 358 3068 Win rate 8.38% 16.56% 27.36% 9.00% 19.48% 23.79% Kills 9140 13674 25312 2616 7313 49921 K/D ratio 2.57 3.28 3.74 2.78 4.94 5.08

In the solo and duo modes of the game, Total Gaming has the edge in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a superior win rate in squad matches, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare the ranked stats of the two content creators since they haven’t played any games in the ongoing season.

Note: The in-game stats of Amitbhai and Total Gaming will change as they play more matches.

