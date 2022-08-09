Ankush FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Ankush FF has emerged as one of the leading Indian Free Fire YouTubers releasing gameplay-based videos. He is loved by a large number of fans within the community because of his remarkable movement and precise aim, both of which frequently leave viewers speechless.

Since starting his channel in April 2021, Ankush has garnered 1.87 million subscribers and more than 125.73 million views. He has over 21 thousand and 94 thousand followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 241375963. He is ranked Heroic in both the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes of the game.

He maintains the following stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has played 998 solo games and has been victorious on 135 occasions, converting to a win rate of 13.52%. He has notched 2757 kills and 738 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot percentage of 26.77%.

He has bettered foes in 1301 out of 3289 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 39.55%. With 12575 frags and 3090 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 6.33 and a headshot percentage of 24.57%.

The YouTuber has played 29517 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 13503 matches, retaining a win rate of 45.74%. He has 122055 eliminations and 29721 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 7.62 and a headshot percentage of 24.35%.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has competed in 157 squad matches in Free Fire MAX’s current season and has secured 18 victories, possessing a win rate of 11.46%. He has 858 kills and 320 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 6.17 and a headshot percentage of 37.30%.

The content creator is yet to play any ranked duo or solo games.

CS Career

Ankush FF's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode, Ankush FF has participated in 3148 games and has 2246 wins, translating to a win rate of 71.35%. In the process, he has bagged 20755 kills and 9685 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 2.27 and a headshot percentage of 46.66%.

Note: Ankush FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (9 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Ankush FF’s monthly income

Ankush FF’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Ankush FF’s monthly income from his main YouTube channel is stated to lie in the range of $1K and $16.4K. His yearly earnings are projected to be between $12.3K and $196.8K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

As previously mentioned, Ankush has been running his channel and uploading to YouTube since April 2021. He currently has more than 370 uploads, with the highest-watched video having more than four million views.

According to Social Blade, he has gained a total of 10 thousand subscribers and 4.099 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Ankush also runs another channel called Ankush Vlogs. It has more than 107 thousand subscribers, but he hasn’t uploaded any content recently.

