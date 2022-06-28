Ankush FF vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Which Free Fire player has better stats in June 2022?

Ankush FF and Amitbhai are two renowned YouTubers that have become household names in the Indian Free Fire community. The former is well-recognized for his incredible gameplay and skills, while the latter uploads a range of unique and engaging content.

Ankush FF’s YouTube channel currently has a subscriber count of 1.85 million, and the number of views has surpassed the mark of 119.70 million. On the other hand, Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) has more than 13 million subscribers and 1.90 billion views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats and images below were taken from FF MAX, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963. His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has played 998 solo games and has 135 victories, possessing a win rate of 13.52%. He has 2757 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The player has remained unbeaten in 1301 out of 3289 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 39.55%. He has 12575 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.33.

The content creator has played 29325 squad games as well and has come out on top on 13482 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 45.97%. He has accumulated 121108 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.64.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has played 15 squad matches in the ongoing season and has four first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 26.66%. He has 31 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.82.

He has not played any ranked solo or duo games yet.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 3914 solo games and has 331 kills, retaining a win rate of 8.45%. He has bagged 9258 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.58.

He has participated in 5030 duo games and has 833 wins, resulting in a win rate of 16.56%. He has 13785 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The YouTuber has also featured in 9350 squad matches and has been victorious on 2567 occasions, equating to a win rate of 27.45%. He has 25485 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has played one solo match in Free Fire’s current ranked season. He has killed 22 enemies for a K/D ratio of 22.00.

He is yet to play any ranked duo or squad matches.

Ankush FF vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Comparison

Ankush FF Amitbhai Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 998 3289 29325 3914 5030 9350 Wins 135 1301 13482 331 833 2567 Win rate 13.52% 39.55% 45.97% 8.45% 16.56% 27.45% Kills 2757 12575 121108 9258 13785 25485 K/D ratio 3.19 6.33 7.64 2.58 3.28 3.76

To compare the stats Ankush FF and Amitbhai, we need to take a look at their K/D ratio and win rate. In the lifetime stats, Ankush FF has a better K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers’ ranked stats as they've only played a few games.

Note: Ankush FF and Amitbhai’s stats will change as they play more matches in the battle royale title.

