Ankush FF vs AS Gaming: Who has better win ratio and stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FF is a popular Free Fire content creator from India recognized for his incredible gameplay and skills. He has managed to accumulate a massive subscriber count of over 1.42 million.

AS Gaming is one of the most popular gaming content creators, and his videos mainly revolve around Garena Free Fire. On his channel, he has 13.3 million subscribers with a total of 1.56 billion views combined.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ankush FF has been featured in 24678 squad matches and has a win tally of 10747, which comes to a win percentage of 43.54%. He has 93201 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.69.

Meanwhile, the content creator has played 3283 duo games and has precisely 1300 victories, maintaining a win rate of 39.59%. With 12563 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 6.34.

The player has also played 967 solo matches and has 124 victories, leading to a win ratio of 12.82%. In the process, he has bagged 2619 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ankush FF has played 582 games in the ranked squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 165 of them at a win rate of 28.35%. He has notched 2701 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.48.

The YouTuber has also played one duo game but hasn’t secured any kills.

Lastly, he has 27 solo games to his name and has four kills for a K/D ratio of 0.15.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has bettered his foes in 1188 of the 7773 squad games, retaining a win percentage of 15.28%. With 20009 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.04.

The content creator has also played 2213 duo matches and has 307 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 13.87%. He killed a total of 6003 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Lastly, AS Gaming has participated in 2687 solo games and has 350 first-place finishes, which comes to a win ratio of 13.02%. He has cumulated 10043 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has secured ten wins in the 50 squad matches in the current season, converting to a win rate of 20.00%. He has bagged 171 kills at a kill-to-death rate of 4.28.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played five duo matches and has 21 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.20.

AS Gaming has remained unbeaten in one of the 10 solo games, equating to a win percentage of 10.00%. He has racked up 32 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Who has a better win ratio and stats in Free Fire?

In the lifetime stats, AS Gaming is better in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode, whereas Ankush FF has the upper hand in the duo and squad modes.

Both YouTubers have played only a few ranked duo matches, so their stats in this mode cannot be compared. Finally, AS Gaming has the edge in the solo mode, whereas Ankush FF is superior in the squad mode.

Note: The stats of Ankush FF and AS Gaming were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

