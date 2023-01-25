Arisudan YT’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Arisudan Tapadar, commonly known as Arisudan YT, is an established content creator renowned for his videos about Garena Free Fire. He has gained a reputation for his content related to gameplay and is widely admired by fans for his exceptional aim on the battlefield.

Arisudan YT currently boasts an impressive subscriber count of 648K and a cumulative view count of over 124 million on his YouTube channel. He has also amassed a sizable following on Instagram, with over 5400 followers, and has a community of 2870 members on his Discord server.

Arisudan YT’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Arisudan YT’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1595237423, and his ID level is 61. The stats of the content creator within the game are listed below:

BR Career

Here are Arisudan YT's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Arisudan YT has played 608 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 31 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 5.09%. He has accumulated 1063 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The YouTuber has also participated in 634 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 38 games, resulting in a win rate of 5.99%. He has 629 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.06.

Arisudan Tapadar has appeared in 1547 squad games and has 181 victories, retaining a win rate of 11.70%. He has racked up 1816 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.33.

BR Ranked

Here are Arisudan YT's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Arisudan YT has competed in one solo match in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season but has failed to secure the win or get a kill.

The content creator has played ten squad games, and his team has secured one win, resulting in a win rate of 10.00%. He has 32 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.56.

He is yet to play any ranked duo games.

Note: Arisudan YT’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (25 January 2023). These will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Arisudan YT’s guild and rank

These are details about Arisudan YT's guild (Image via Garena)

Arisudan YT is a part of the NXT guild in Free Fire MAX, whose Guild ID is 3023841716. He is currently ranked Silver II in the Battle Royale mode and Grandmaster in the Clash Squad mode.

Monthly income

Monthly income and more details of Arisudan YT from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Arisudan YT’s monthly income from his YouTube channel ranges from $6K to $96.6K. His projected yearly income through the same is estimated to be between $72.5K and $1.2 million.

YouTube channel

Arisudan YT has been consistently producing videos pertaining to the battle royale title, and his popularity has surged in recent months. As of October 2022, he had amassed close to 170K subscribers and has since gained an additional 450K.

Arisudan YT has accumulated 87K subscribers in the last 30 days. His overall view count has also expanded by 24.152 million in the same period. Apart from his primary channel, the content creator also has a second channel named ItZ Ari. It has 1.34K subscribers and over 10K views.

