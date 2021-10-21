Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID details: Stats, headshots percentage, monthly earnings, and more

Arrow Gaming is one of the most prominent YouTube channels related to Garena Free Fire. It is run by the duo of Arrow AK and Arrow IB, and they have been regularly creating a wide variety of videos that cover tips, tricks, and guides for the battle royale title.

They have amassed a substantial following over the years and currently boast an enormous subscriber count of 1.53 million. There are also over 110.46 million views on their videos.

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195.

Lifetime stats

Arrow IB’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Arrow IB has played 11278 squad games in Free Fire and has 3520 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 31.21%. He has 46224 kills and 9433 headshots with a K/D ratio of 5.96 and a headshot percentage of 20.41%.

He has competed in 2858 duo matches and bettered his foes in 649, leading to a win percentage of 22.70%. With a K/D ratio of 4.46 and headshot rate of 22.42%, he has 9850 kills and 2208 headshots.

The content creator has finally played 2628 solo games and has a winning tally of 630, which comes down to a win ratio of 23.97%. With 9846 kills and 2529 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 4.93 and 25.96%, respectively.

Ranked stats

Arrow IB’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Arrow IB has featured in 164 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has come out on top on 48 occasions, retaining a win percentage of 29.26%. He has bagged 701 kills, out of which there are 119 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.04 and a headshot rate of 16.98%.

Meanwhile, he has played 45 duo games and has four Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 8.88%. In the process, he has 166 frags with 29 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.05 and a headshot percentage of 17.47%.

Arrow IB has one win in the 14 solo matches he has participated in, equating to a win ratio of 7.14%. There are 49 kills and 12 headshots to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.77 and a headshot rate of 24.49%.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Arrow AK has made 12404 appearances in the squad mode and has 3916 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 31.57%. He has racked up 35584 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.19 and has 7900 headshots at a percentage of 22.20%.

Apart from this, the prominent figure has played 1467 duo matches and triumphed on 326 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 22.22%. With a K/D ratio of 3.35 and a headshot rate of 21.41%, he has 3826 kills and 819 headshots.

The YouTuber has participated in 1700 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 207, equating to a win rate of 12.17%. He has accumulated 4224 kills and 1192 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.83 and a headshot percentage of 28.22%.

Ranked stats

Arrow AK’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Arrow AK has played 64 ranked squad games in Free Fire and has been victorious in 16 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 25.00%. He has 190 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.96. Out of these, there are 46 headshots at a rate of 24.21%.

He has played two duo games where he killed two enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.00 with a single headshot at a rate of 50.00%. Arrow AK has also played five solo matches where he killed six enemies, with a K/D ratio of 1.20. He has two headshots in the solo matches at a rate of 33.33%.

Monthly earnings

Earnings of Arrow Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

The earnings of Arrow AK and Arrow IB from their YouTube channel lie between $218 and $3.5K, as per Social Blade.

YouTube channel

Arrow IB and Arrow AK run the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel. For the past few years, they’ve been posting videos relevant to the game on a regular basis, and the channel has seen a steady growth in popularity.

There are presently 336 videos on their channel, and the most-watched video has over 4.6 million views.

Note: The statistics mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Arrow IB and Arrow AK play more games in Free Fire.

