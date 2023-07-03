Asif Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Asif Gaming is a rising Free Fire content creator who has found success with his gameplay videos in recent days. His channel has over 195k subscribers, most of which were added last month. The YouTuber regularly streams the battle royale title and posts gameplay videos where he pushes his rank in the Clash Squad mode.

Aside from that, he often publishes short videos on the channel, which have received appreciation from his followers.

What is Asif Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

Asif Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 282852953. The YouTuber is a member of a guild called EXTREME, whose ID is 66140192.

He is placed in Diamond 1 in the BR-Ranked Season 34, while ranked in Grandmaster in CS-Ranked Season 19. His detailed Free Fire stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

Asif Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Asif Gaming has played 1,414 solo matches and finished ahead of his opponents 149 times, for a win rate of 10.53%. He has 3,559 eliminations, recording a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The YouTuber has bettered his opposition in 671 of the 2,713 Duo encounters, awarding him a win rate of 24.73%. He has 7,506 kills to his name, averaging a K/D ratio of 3.68.

Lastly, the Indian star has 4,320 Booyahs in 12,607 Squad games, equaling a win rate of 34.26%. Asif Gaming has also secured 49,938 frags, registering a K/D ratio of 6.03.

BR Ranked stats

Asif Gaming's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has a 100% strike rate in his only Duo match in the newly launched BR-Ranked Season 34, scoring nine eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 9.

During the season, he has also participated in two squad matches and was victorious in one to attain a win rate of 50%. Asif Gaming has defeated nine opponents, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Note: Asif Gaming’s stats were collected from Free Fire when writing this article. The figures will change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The content creator's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates posted on Social Blade, the Asif Gaming channel is estimated to clock a monthly revenue of $4.1K and $66.1K. The revenue forecasts for the year at the current viewership level are $49.6K to $793K.

YouTube channel

Asif Gaming started his YouTube journey as a Free Fire content creator a few years ago and has actively worked on the channel since. He has over 600 videos on the channel, amassing a whopping 16.780 million views.

As per Social Blade, the channel’s most growth has come in the last month. In the last 30 days, the Indian content creator has gained a massive 186,000 subscribers, while the channel views have increased by 16.522 million.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India due to government-imposed restrictions, so you are advised not to play the game. Instead, you may play the MAX version which is not blocked in the country.

