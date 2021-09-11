B2K vs Munna Bhai Gaming in Free Fire: Who has better stats as of September 2021?

Born2Kill, aka B2K, is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber who posts gameplay clips and highlights. Many players adore him for his gameplay, and he currently has 8.06 million subscribers with 514.14 million views.

Munna Bhai Gaming is a popular name in the Indian Free Fire community, and he makes videos related to the game in Telugu. Presently, there are 2.39 million subscribers on his channel alongside 216.15 million views.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has 9198 matches in the squad mode and 1625 wins, translating to a win percentage of 17.66%. He has racked up 53286 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.04.

The streamer has participated in 3132 duo games and outshined his enemies in 510, equating to a win rate of 16.28%. At a K/D of 5.64, he has 14778 frags.

Born2Kill has also played 1409 solo matches and has triumphed in 173, converting to a win ratio of 12.27%. He has secured 4650 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Th content creator has played 66 ranked squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 12, upholding a win rate of 18.18%. He has 459 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.50.

The internet star has played 22 duo games and has two wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 9.09%. With 124 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 6.20.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 11366 squad games in Free Fire and has 3425 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 30.13%. He has 43528 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.48.

The content creator has played precisely 2600 matches and has 641 victories, retaining a win rate of 24.65% when it comes to the duo mode. In the process, he has notched 9620 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The player has featured in 4027 solo games and has bettered his foes in 1069, coming down to a win ratio of 26.54%. He has racked up 18450 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 6.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the streamer has appeared in 121 squad matches and has a win tally of 36, resulting in a win rate of 29.75%. He has 611 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 7.19.

The internet star has secured three wins in the six duo games, maintaining a win percentage of 50.00%. With 42 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 14.00.

Finally, the YouTuber has played 12 solo matches and has five Booyahs for a win ratio of 41.66%. He has bagged 93 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 13.29.

Who has better stats?

Born2Kill has a better K/D ratio in the squad and duo matches in lifetime stats, whereas Munna Bhai Gaming has a higher win rate. Coming to the solo mode, the latter has the edge over B2K.

Ranked stats in solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Born2Kill hasn’t played any solo matches, while Munna Bhai Gaming has only a few duo games to his name. B2K has a superior K/D ratio in the squad mode, while Munna Bhai Gaming has a finer win rate.

Note: Stats of B2K and Munna Bhai Gaming mentioned in the article will change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

