Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, monthly income, and more in 2022

Content creators have undoubtedly benefitted as Free Fire's popularity has surged year after year. The massive playerbase actively consumes diverse content, which has resulted in the rise of several YouTubers in recent years.

The Badge 99 YouTube channel is ideal for viewers who want to watch gameplay highlights, challenges, pranks, and other content accompanied by commentary. The channel's creator, Bharat, hails from Uttarakhand, India, and has achieved considerable success within a few years, amassing over 8.53 million subscribers.

What is Badge 99's ID and stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99's Free Fire ID is 317768081. His stats within the game are stated below:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has appeared in 8901 squad games and has performed better than his opponents in 1532 matches, converting to a 17.21% win rate. He has racked up 24700 frags, which sums up to a K/D ratio of 3.35. Badge 99 also has 7801 headshots for a 31.58% headshot rate.

The YouTuber has won 187 out of 2010 duo matches, which add up to a win percentage of 9.30%. With 4350 eliminations and 1105 headshots, Bharat has earned a K/D ratio of 2.39 and his headshot percentage stands at 25.40%.

He has achieved 84 booyahs in 1151 solo matches, resulting in a win ratio of 7.29%. Badge 99 has 2848 kills to his name, 840 of which were raked in as headshots, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.67. He also holds a headshot rate of 29.49%.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has not appeared in any ranked matches yet.

CS Career

Badge 99's CS Career (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has entered into 1863 Clash Squad games and holds a win tally of 1226 matches, resulting in a win rate of 65.80%. He has taken down 9788 foes with 5329 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.26 and a headshot rate of 54.44%.

Note: Badge 99's Free Fire stats will change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

Badge 99's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Badge 99's monthly revenue ranges from $8.8K to $140.6K. Simultaneously, his annual income is estimated to be between $105.4K and $1.7M.

YouTube channel

Badge 99 has been creating interesting Free Fire content for nearly three years. He has seen an enormous rise in numbers since May 2020, growing from 205k subscribers to his current count of 8.53 million subscribers. Furthermore, with only 413 uploads, Bharat has a massive view count of 1.022 billion.

Edited by Siddharth Satish