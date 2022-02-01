Badge 99’s UID number, monthly income, Free Fire stats and more

The rise in the audience of Free Fire has resulted in the advent of numerous iconic content creators on several video sharing platforms, including YouTube. Bharat, otherwise known to the audience by his YouTube channel Badge 99, is one of the fastest-growing Free Fire content creators in the country.

Badge 99 found his major break in November 2020 as he gained more than 1 million subscribers in that particular month. He commands a significant following as his current subscriber count stands at 8.65 million.

What is Badge 99's Free Fire ID and stats?

Badge 99's Free Fire ID is 317768081. The player's stats are listed outlined below:

1) Lifetime stats

Bharat has 24.7k kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has competed in 8902 squad matches and holds a win tally of 1532, sustaining a win rate of 17.20%. With 24707 eliminations, the content creator carries a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Bharat has entered in 2010 duo games and come out on top 187 times, registering a win percentage of 9.30. The player has attained 4350 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 2.39.

He has 1151 appearances in solo matches and was undefeated in 84 games, adding to a win rate of 7.29%. Badge 99 has recorded 2848 frags, retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 2.67.

2) Ranked stats

Badge 99 has played one duo game (Image via Garena)

He has featured in a single duo game with no kills or wins to his name.

3) CS Career

His Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has taken part in 1878 Clash Squad games, winning 1232 matches, equaling a win percentage of 65.60%. The YouTuber has notched 9866 kills at a KDA of 2.26, with the average damage per match at 2372.

Note: Badge 99's stats are subject to change.

4) Guild and rank

Badge 99's guild (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 is a member of the HAWKEYE 01 guild whose ID is 60740304. He is in Gold 3 and Silver 3 in the BR and CS ranked modes.

5) Income

Badge 99's earnings (Image via Garena)

According to the Social Blade, Badge 99's monthly income from his YouTube channel is in the area of $6.1K - $97.1K. The yearly revenue is estimated in the range of $72.8K - $1.2M with the given level of viewership.

6) YouTube channel

Badge 99 has been actively uploading Free Fire content for more than three years and has 400 plus videos which have accumulated 1.047 billion views in total. He has posted incredible numbers monthly, with 120k and 24.278 million increases in subscriber count and views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar