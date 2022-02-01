Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, guild, rank, and monthly income in February 2022

Sujan Mistri, also known by his nickname Gyan Sujan and his YouTube channel Gyan Gaming, is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators in India. His channel stands at 13.5 million subscribers, placing him on the list of the country’s five most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers.

The player has put up great numbers in the last month, as his subscriber count has increased by 300k, and the view counter is moving by 29.431 million. Sujan also commands a significant following on other social media platforms, with more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

What is Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has 68k kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has competed in 19138 squad games and bettered foes 6832 times, approximating a win percentage of 35.69%. With 68787 eliminations, he upholds a kill-to-death ratio of 5.59.

The internet star has entered 2235 duo matches and bagged 510 Booyahs, which corresponds to a win rate of 22.81%. He has raked in 6107 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Sujan has also played 1441 solo games and emerged victorious 159 times, which has resulted in a win ratio of 11.03%. He has recorded 2363 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has not played ranked games (Image via Garena)

The streamer has not played any ranked games in the battle royale season.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming has 5725 kills in this mode (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has featured in 1174 Clash Squad games and came out on top in 594 for a win rate of 50.60%. He has accumulated 5725 kills at a KDA of 1.27 and an average damage per match of 2705.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

His guild details (Image via Garena)

He is part of the GyanGamingGG guild, whose ID is 61721403. Sujan is ranked in Platinum 4 in the BR-Ranked and Silver 2 in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

Gyan Gaming’s growth in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Sujan generates approximately $7.4K to $117.7K every month through the YouTube channel. The approximated figures for the yearly earnings are $88.3K to $1.4M.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming has been actively uploading videos on YouTube since the start of 2018, and his initial videos were around Clash of Clans. However, he slowly shifted to Free Fire and found immense success with the videos. Here’s proof: his 2200+ videos have garnered 1.901 billion views.

