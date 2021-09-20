Badge 99 vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99 and SK Sabir Boss are a couple of prominent names in the Indian Free Fire community. These content creators are pretty famous for their gameplay and have accumulated considerable fan bases.

At the time of writing, Badge 99 has over 7.67 million subscribers with 873.98 million views. Meanwhile, SK Sabir Boss currently boasts a subscriber count of 4.6 million and has 209.59 million views.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has featured in 8725 squad games and has triumphed in 1519, resulting in a win rate of 17.40%. He has 24017 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The YouTuber has secured 187 wins in 2009 matches, maintaining a win ratio of 9.30%. With 4350 frags, Badge 99 has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The internet star has played 1151 solo games and has 84 first-place finishes for a win percentage of 7.29%. He has racked up 2848 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has played five ranked squad games in Free Fire and has notched 15 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.00.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 32315 squad games in the battle royale title and has 10107 victories, coming down to a win rate of 31.27%. He has collected 112902 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.08.

He has played 3144 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 630, translating to a win percentage of 20.03%. At a K/D ratio of 3.40, the YouTuber has 8544 frags.

Finally, the internet star has participated in 1691 solo games and has a winning tally of 147, equating to a win ratio of 8.69%. He has 3506 eliminations in the mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The broadcaster has only played squad matches in the current season. He has made 433 appearances and has 141 wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 32.56%. In the process, he has 1603 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.49.

Who has better lifetime stats?

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Badge 99 in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. The latter has a higher K/D ratio in the solo mode, while Sabir has a superior win rate.

The ranked stats cannot be compared as Badge 99 has played only a few ranked squad matches, and both the YouTubers are yet to take part in the solo and duo modes.

