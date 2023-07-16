Bengali Babu 99's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Following the growing popularity of Free Fire and its enhanced version, several players have taken up content creation in recent years. Akash, also known as Bengali Babu 99, is one of the popular names that started with content creation in 2022 and has made a name in a short while. The content creator from West Bengal has amassed 512k subscribers at the time of writing.

He also runs a second channel, BB Army 99, with 10.3k subscribers. Akash also enjoys over 1.3k followers on his Instagram handle.

What is Bengali Babu 99's Free Fire ID?

Bengali Babu 99's Free Fire ID is 1580604061. He is the leader of a guild named BB ARMY ESP, whose ID is 3025252682. The YouTuber is placed in the Heroic tier in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19.

His current Free Fire stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

Bengali Babu 99's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Bengali Babu 99 has 174 first-place finishes in 3491 solo games, averaging a win rate of 4.98%. In this process, the YouTuber has taken down 5368 opponents registering a K/D ratio of 1.62%.

The Indian YouTuber has played 2256 duo games and stood triumphant on 187 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.20. Bengali Babu 99 has notched 3661 kills, yielding a K/D ratio of 1.77.

Lastly, he has 2109 Booyahs in 9108 squad matches, which boils down to a win rate of 23.15%. Simultaneously, the content creator eliminated 31201 opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.16.

BR Ranked stats

Bengali Babu 99's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played 37 solo matches in the BR-Ranked Season 34 and conquered the opposition only once to score a win rate of 3.70%. He has taken down 92 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Similarly, Akash has recorded only one victory in 17 duo games this season, at a slightly better win rate of 5.88%. With 25 kills to his name, the internet star has a K/D ratio of 1.56.

Lastly, he has attained 16 victories in 111 squad encounters, contributing towards a win rate of 14.41%. Bengali Babu 99 has notched 300 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.16.

Note: Bengali Babu 99's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. These statistics will change as he continues to play the battle royale title.

Bengali Babu 99's estimated monthly income

Here are details regarding Bengali Babu 99's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade's estimates, Bengali Babu 99 channel will clock up a monthly revenue of $4.8K to $76K. Similarly, the revenue forecast for the entire year is predicted to range from $57K to $912.4K.

His YouTube channel details

Akash started Bengali Babu 99 channel in recent years, with his first video going live back in November 2022. In less than a year since its conception, he has gathered more than 512k subscribers, while the channel has 360+ videos that have also resulted in 81 million views combined.

The channel has gained tons of traction with decent numbers during the past months. As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has gained more than 89k subscribers alongside 19+ million views in the last 30 days.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to the government-imposed restriction, you are advised not to play the game. However, the MAX version is not blocked yet, and you may play the variant.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.