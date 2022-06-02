Best emulators and installation guide to play Free Fire MAX on PC in June 2022

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale title developed by Garena. The game offers a top-notch survival gaming experience with premium-quality graphics. Gamers can enjoy intense action-packed matches in different maps and modes. The game runs smoothly on low-end devices as well, which is a significant contributor to its wide popularity.

Developers have also added support for the game to run on PC setups. What makes this good is that it helps players get the same Free Fire experience on a big screen. However, users need software commonly known as emulators to run the game without any issues. This article discusses the best emulators and their installation guide for playing the Free Fire MAX title on their PC.

Free Fire MAX emulators and installation guide to enjoy the title on PC

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the most preferred and widely used emulators for playing the Free Fire MAX title on PC. The emulator offers a flurry of astonishing features and supports smooth gameplay, which is especially important in battle royale titles.

Gamers can easily set different settings and controls for dynamics like shooting, crouching, jumping, and more.

Minimum system requirements (Source: BlueStacks)

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: The PC must have at least 2 GB of RAM (Note that having 2 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

HDD: 5 GB free disk space

2) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer is another popular emulator that can run FF MAX smoothly. The emulator offers various inbuilt features that come in very handy in shooting games. Players can easily customize the position and transparency of different buttons to make shooting, switching weapons, and other such actions easy to carry out. Adjusting settings is also quite easy with this emulator.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Patch)

Processor: 2.2 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

Graphics Card: 1 GB

HDD: 500 MB free disk space

3) MEmu

MEmu is also an efficient emulator for players to use for enjoying Free Fire MAX on PC. It offers many great features like multitasking for players. With this feature, a user can run two applications simultaneously on the platform.

The emulator also offers support for players to use external attachments, which include a mouse, keyboard, and other game controllers. With the help of these attachments, gamers can enhance their gaming experience.

Minimum system requirements (Source: MEmu)

Processor: Two cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)

OS: WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise)

Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) shall be enabled in BIOS

RAM: 2 GB of RAM (4 GB for x64 system)

HDD: 5 GB of hard disk free space

Guide for installing these emulators on PC:

Upon installing the emulators, users will be required to log in with their Google account.

It will help them access Google Play Store and download FF MAX for free.

After logging in, players can download and enjoy their favorite battle royale title on their PCs.

By using these emulators, of others like them, players can enjoy the popular battle royale title on PC. Since some players don’t prefer to game on their mobile phones, this can be a great way for them to still connect and play with their friends.

