As Free Fire India is knocking at the door, numerous players are planning to assemble their squad and create a guild in the game. While making one, deciding its name is the very first step that one goes through. Ensuring your guild’s catchy and unique name that reflects your team’s spirit is essential to attract more players to join it. Moreover, you should carefully decide your guild name, as its renaming can be extremely expensive.

As the game is likely to garner a massive community, it will not be easy to get your desired guild name. This is because the developers do not allow an alias to be used by two individuals. To counter this problem, you can use different fonts and symbols in your moniker.

To help you further, we have listed the best guild names for Free Fire India.

Best Free Fire India guild names in 2023

Here are the best guild names you can use while creating a guild in Free Fire India:

ÅŞŠÄŠŞÏŅŞ

亗 Lᴇɢᴇɴᴅ !

ＤＥＡＴＨ ＳＱＵＡＤ

вroтнerѕ

Crazy Killers

ᴮᴼᵀ. PLAYERS

ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ Wolves

ᴳᵒᵈ KILLERS

PYTH0NS

WeLEGENDS

ᴹᴿ メ WINNERS࿐

ᶦᶰᵈ᭄ Thugs

ωє я gнσѕт

GЯey hounds

.ＢＬＡＣＫ ＬＩＳＴ.

MAGICDANCERs

Xclusives

Xparks

Freedynamics

Linkinparks

OrientalStars

Naats

SKullhydra

Lucifers

The Black Order

GAMINGGROOTS

Chitauri army

Corvus Glaive

Proxima Midnight

Ebony Maw

Supergiant

Black Dwarf

Ultron Sentries

Berserker Army

Draugrs

Hela's Undead Army

Asgardians

Einherjar

Spartan army

The Unsullied

Astapor

Dorne

Second Sons

Lannister Army

Knights Of The Vale

Army Of The North

Iron Fleet

Golden Company

Dothraki

The Achaemenids

Spartans

Mauryan Army

Romans

The Mongols

EASTINDIANS

Soviet Ground Forces

Gungan Grand Army

Droids

Imperial

Sith Eternal

The AVENGERS

Rohirrim

Faceless Assassins

Nazgûl

Dark Denizens of Mirkwood

Wildlings

Dumbledore's Army

X-Men

Guardians of the Galaxy

Fantastic Four

Thunderbolts

Heroes for Hire

Squadron Supreme

Doom Patrol

Suicide Squad

Green Lantern Corps

Teen Titans

Outsiders

Freedom Fighters

ESPORTsinsects

The Authority

Birds of Prey

Manchester City

Real Madrid CF

Argentina

OTHERFIFATEAMS

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool

Saint-Germain

Pitch Perfect

First Wives Club

Bring It On

Now and Then

Sisterhood over DOGS

Mean Girls

Ghostbusters

Killing Eve

Chewing Guns

Xena

Atomic Blonde

Soul Surfer

Basic Boys.

Beast Bulls.

Charging Hulks.

Crispy Fried Chickens.

Debuggers.

Eagle Eyed

One thing to be noted here is entering any of these names may notify you that it is already in use. In that case, you can alter its wording or add numbers to it. You can also use symbols in your guild name, which can make it look cooler and help achieve uniqueness.

How to add symbols to your guild name in Free Fire India?

Free Fire enthusiasts love adding different symbols, designs, and fonts to their in-game names. For this, websites like Nickfinder.com and LingoJam.com come in handy. They can be very helpful if your device’s keyboard does not have symbols or designs of your choice. These websites also have cool and unique names that can leave a good impression on your peers in the game.

