As Free Fire India is knocking at the door, numerous players are planning to assemble their squad and create a guild in the game. While making one, deciding its name is the very first step that one goes through. Ensuring your guild’s catchy and unique name that reflects your team’s spirit is essential to attract more players to join it. Moreover, you should carefully decide your guild name, as its renaming can be extremely expensive.
As the game is likely to garner a massive community, it will not be easy to get your desired guild name. This is because the developers do not allow an alias to be used by two individuals. To counter this problem, you can use different fonts and symbols in your moniker.
To help you further, we have listed the best guild names for Free Fire India.
Best Free Fire India guild names in 2023
Here are the best guild names you can use while creating a guild in Free Fire India:
- ÅŞŠÄŠŞÏŅŞ
- 亗 Lᴇɢᴇɴᴅ !
- ＤＥＡＴＨ ＳＱＵＡＤ
- вroтнerѕ
- Crazy Killers
- ᴮᴼᵀ. PLAYERS
- ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ Wolves
- ᴳᵒᵈ KILLERS
- PYTH0NS
- WeLEGENDS
- ᴹᴿ メ WINNERS࿐
- ᶦᶰᵈ᭄ Thugs
- ωє я gнσѕт
- GЯey hounds
- .ＢＬＡＣＫ ＬＩＳＴ.
- MAGICDANCERs
- Xclusives
- Xparks
- Freedynamics
- Linkinparks
- OrientalStars
- Naats
- SKullhydra
- Lucifers
- The Black Order
- GAMINGGROOTS
- Chitauri army
- Corvus Glaive
- Proxima Midnight
- Ebony Maw
- Supergiant
- Black Dwarf
- Ultron Sentries
- Berserker Army
- Draugrs
- Hela's Undead Army
- Asgardians
- Einherjar
- Spartan army
- The Unsullied
- Astapor
- Dorne
- Second Sons
- Lannister Army
- Knights Of The Vale
- Army Of The North
- Iron Fleet
- Golden Company
- Dothraki
- The Achaemenids
- Spartans
- Mauryan Army
- Romans
- The Mongols
- EASTINDIANS
- Soviet Ground Forces
- Gungan Grand Army
- Droids
- Imperial
- Sith Eternal
- The AVENGERS
- Rohirrim
- Faceless Assassins
- Nazgûl
- Dark Denizens of Mirkwood
- Wildlings
- Dumbledore's Army
- X-Men
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Fantastic Four
- Thunderbolts
- Heroes for Hire
- Squadron Supreme
- Doom Patrol
- Suicide Squad
- Green Lantern Corps
- Teen Titans
- Outsiders
- Freedom Fighters
- ESPORTsinsects
- The Authority
- Birds of Prey
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid CF
- Argentina
- OTHERFIFATEAMS
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- Liverpool
- Saint-Germain
- Pitch Perfect
- First Wives Club
- Bring It On
- Now and Then
- Sisterhood over DOGS
- Mean Girls
- Ghostbusters
- Killing Eve
- Chewing Guns
- Xena
- Atomic Blonde
- Soul Surfer
- Basic Boys.
- Beast Bulls.
- Charging Hulks.
- Crispy Fried Chickens.
- Debuggers.
- Eagle Eyed
One thing to be noted here is entering any of these names may notify you that it is already in use. In that case, you can alter its wording or add numbers to it. You can also use symbols in your guild name, which can make it look cooler and help achieve uniqueness.
How to add symbols to your guild name in Free Fire India?
Free Fire enthusiasts love adding different symbols, designs, and fonts to their in-game names. For this, websites like Nickfinder.com and LingoJam.com come in handy. They can be very helpful if your device’s keyboard does not have symbols or designs of your choice. These websites also have cool and unique names that can leave a good impression on your peers in the game.
