Best Free Fire MAX character combinations without DJ Alok for aggressive playstyle

In Free Fire MAX, players can use gold or diamonds to purchase skill slots for each character, and they can subsequently fill them with other characters' abilities, resulting in a combination. This can play a crucial role within the game and help them emerge victorious on the battlefield.

Due to his fantastic ability, Drop the Beat, DJ Alok is a popular character that many gamers choose as the basis for character combinations. However, many players do not have him unlocked, which leads them to look for other alternatives. The article below will discuss a few potent character combinations without DJ Alok.

Character combinations in Free Fire MAX without DJ Alok (March 2022)

3) Dimitri + Maro + Shirou + Laura

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri (Image via Garena)

When Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat is used in Free Fire MAX, a 3.5-m diameter healing zone is created that restores 3 HP/s of the users and allies for 10 seconds. If they get knocked out, they can recover and get back up. After each use, there is a 85-second cooldown period.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro (Image via Garena)

As the distance increases, Maro's ability increases damage by up to 5%. In addition, the damage given to marked enemies is increased by 1%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou (Image via Garena)

Damage Delivered marks an enemy for 6 seconds if they hit the user within 80m. The first shot on the designated opponent has 50% more armor penetration, with the ability having a 25-second cooldown period.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura (Image via Garena)

Having Laura's Sharp Shooter in the combination will increase the player's accuracy by 10% when gamers are scoped in, quite handy for long-range combat.

2) Skyler + Jota + Jai + Otho

Skyler (Image via Garena)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's ability in Free Fire MAX fires a sonic wave forward, damaging five Gloo Walls within a 50-meter radius and has a a 60-second cooldown. Each Gloo Wall deployed by a player leads to an increase in HP recovery by 4 points.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota (Image via Garena)

With Jota, health will be restored if users hit an adversary while utilizing firearms. Also, knocking down an enemy will restore 10% of their overall health.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai (Image via Garena)

Jai's unique ability reloads the magazines by 30% once the players take down a foe. However, it only works with AR, Pistol, SMG, and Shotguns.

Otho: Memory Mist

Otho (Image via Garena)

After users eliminate an enemy, Otho's Memory Mist will reveal the locations of all other adversaries within a 25-meter radius with the locations also being shared with teammates.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Hayato

K: Master of All

K (Image via Garena)

Master of All raises the maximum EP by 50 and possesses two different modes: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. The first one boosts the EP conversion rate by 500%, while the Psychology second mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel (Image via Garena)

Users receive 30 EP for every frag they get while using Miguel. They can then convert it to HP in a short period of time, thanks to K's ability.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta (Image via Garena)

After each kill, the Hat Trick of Luqueta boosts the max health by 10 points to a maximum of 50.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato (Image via Garena)

Hayato's Bushido in Free Fire MAX increases armor penetration by 7.5% when health decreases by 10%.

Note: No characters have been repeated, so users have more alternatives and the abilities mentioned above are at their lowest level within Free Fire MAX. This article reflects the personal views of the author.

