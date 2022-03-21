Best Free Fire MAX gun combinations for maximum damage in ranked matches (March 2022)

Every gun in Free Fire MAX is capable of taking down foes in various situations. However, the appropriate combination can level up their efficiency and ultimately aid the gamer in combat.

Ranked matches often get saturated with opponents as the safe zone goes on shrinking. Getting a victory in such a scenario is a bit challenging. However, gun combinations offering significantly more damage can make it easier to face off against opponents.

Note: The list solely reflects the author's opinion.

Gun combinations in Free Fire MAX for maximum damage in ranked games

Here are the three best gun combinations to do remarkable damage to enemies in the ranked matches of Free Fire MAX.

3) Parafal + MAG-7

Parafal

The AR gun Parafal has great damage with good mobility (Image via Garena)

Damage - 69

Rate of Fire - 48

Range - 63

Reload Speed - 41

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 39

Movement Speed - 77

Armor Penetration - 0

MAG-7

MAG-7 has better accuracy in the category (Image via Garena)

Damage - 89

Rate of Fire - 53

Range - 15

Reload Speed - 55

Magazine - 8

Accuracy - 17

Movement Speed - 73

Armor Penetration - 0

Parafal is an assault rifle that has notable damage compared to that of others in the same category. Along with that, longer range and higher movement speed are a few more of its peculiarities.

A perfect headshot is enough to take down the opponent. However, due to significantly lower accuracy, it sometimes invites trouble while in a combat state.

With a shotgun of maximum accuracy, MAG-7, players are capable of dealing with intense fights under the heading. The magazine of 8 bullets acts as a confidence booster in combat.

2) Groza + UMP

Groza

Groza can be considered an all-rounder AR in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Damage - 61

Rate of Fire - 58

Range - 77

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 52

Movement Speed - 58

Armor Penetration - 0

UMP

UMP has an appreciable Penetration power (Image via Garena)

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 74

Range - 35

Reload Speed - 73

Magazine - 48

Accuracy - 43

Movement Speed - 94

Armor Penetration - 54

Groza has been able to sustain its popularity for a long time and has become the first choice of the majority of assaulters. It has markedly high range, damage, and a decent rate of fire. Players feel comfortable making shots with Groza due to greater stability.

For some time now, UMP has been a rising star in the SMG category. With average damage, it has remarkably high armor penetration, rate of fire, movement speed, and reload speed, allowing gamers to rush on their foes.

1) Woodpecker + M1887

Woodpecker

Woodpecker has the highest armor penetration among AR, SG, and SMGs (Image via Garena)

Damage - 85

Rate of Fire - 38

Range - 63

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 12

Accuracy - 69

Movement Speed - 74

Armor Penetration - 77

M1887

M1887 is the close-range king in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Damage - 100

Rate of Fire - 40

Range - 19

Reload Speed - 55

Magazine - 2

Accuracy - 10

Movement Speed - 74

Armor Penetration - 28

Woodpecker is advantageous in two major aspects: Damage and armor penetration. It's a Marksman rifle whose single shot can indeed eliminate the opponent. Accuracy is the reason why players feel at ease when making one-tap headshots.

With the highest damage and range in the shotgun category, M1887 can be a one-shot killer in the battlegrounds of Free Fire MAX. It's a double barrel shotgun with strong stopping power.

Note: The data visualized for gun attributes has been taken from Garena Free Fire's official website as of 21 March 2022.

