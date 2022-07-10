Best Free Fire MAX name change tricks to get invisible and unique IGNs (July 2022)

Free Fire MAX players have constantly been experimenting with their in-game names (IGNs), with the primary goal being to catch the attention of other gamers. This includes everything from the use of invisible names to create inquisitiveness to employing unique and fashionable monikers with a variety of fonts.

Many users do not want to be left behind by this trend and are working to come up with a catchy handle for themselves. The challenge they confront is that they do not know the specific procedures to get an invisible or distinctive moniker.

How to get invisible and unique nicknames in Free Fire MAX

Obtaining invisible and unique nicknames in Free Fire MAX requires a separate set of steps. Gamers may read a comprehensive guide for each:

Invisible names

In order to make an invisible name in Free Fire MAX, players must combine Unicode 3164 or Hangul Filler with other symbols/characters. Gamers may follow the given steps:

Step 1: They must open any web browser and search for U+3164. Subsequently, this must be pasted it to any application that can store text.

Users may paste the Braille symbol below the U+3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Players must look for Braille Pattern Dots since they are invisible in the game. They can use the ‘Compart’ website and subsequently paste them one below another after the Unicode 3164.

Step 3: After individuals have pasted three to four Braille Pattern Dots, they should copy the entire text and use it when changing the name to get an invisible website.

Another alternative available at their disposal is to use subscript characters instead of the Braille and paste it below the U+3164. At the same time, the other procedure remains the same.

Unique names in Free Fire MAX

Users can create custom names by finding stylish fonts and symbols on the internet. However, the process can be complex and can take quite some time. As a result, they may utilize the name generator websites that are readily available to create unique names.

The steps to use the name generator website are as follows:

Step 1: Visit any name generator website available on the internet. Gamers can utilize options like lingojam.com, fancytextguru.com, and fancytexttool.com.

Step 2: After being on the required website, they will be required to enter their name into the text field.

One suggested website (Image via FancyTextGuru)

Step 3: Players will be able to find several outputs with different fonts and symbols on their screens.

The desired one can be copied and utilized while changing the names in Free Fire MAX.

Procedure to change name in Free Fire MAX

Gamers may follow these steps to alter their IGN in the battle royale title:

Step 1: They should open the profile section by clicking on the banner.

Enter the name (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users must tap the settings button beside the "Personal Name Badge" and click the edit option to open the "Change Nickname" dialog box.

Players can alternatively tap on their current IGN to open this dialog box.

Step 3: They can paste the text created earlier in the text field and hit the button with the diamond symbol.

Gamers may even use the Name Change Card to alter the IGN instead of diamonds.

