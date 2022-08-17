Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity and control settings for beginners to easily secure headshots

In Free Fire MAX, the ability to score a hit with a standard headshot is a talent that is regarded as being among the game's most effective abilities. Even a single strike to the head with a good weapon can be fatal and potentially shift the balance in their favor.

Many players regularly devote hours of practice on the training ground to improve this skill. Besides this, proper control and sensitivity settings right away are also a prerequisite to ensuring a crisp aim for the battle royale title.

Sensitivity and control settings for Free Fire MAX players

Generally, it is a recommendation in the Free Fire MAX community that the sensitivity settings to the higher end are a better option. This enables gamers to move the crosshair around quickly and hit more shots with the aim assist.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 80 – 95

Sniper Scope: 65 – 75

Free Look: 80 – 90

These settings are in a range meant to be suggestive; nonetheless, each player should fine-tune them to their individual preferences. They might even go beyond them on both ends of the range, depending on how comfortable they are with the new settings.

Users can head to the training island, attempt hitting shots at enemies, and then get to the combat zone. Additionally, changing the sensitivity settings very often can be counterproductive as it takes a while to assimilate to the new settings.

Control settings

Besides Aim Precision, other options do not have an impact on gunplay (Image via Garena)

Coming to the control settings, Aim Precision directly influences gunplay. This should always be set to default, as changing it would turn off the aim assist and thus will make it even more difficult for gamers to land more headshots.

On the other hand, the Left Fire Button can be set to Always, and gamers may also turn on the Quick Weapon Switch and Quick Reload options. Other options do not influence the shooting part.

Steps to change sensitivity settings

Gamers may follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire MAX and click on the gear option.

Select the Sensitivity tab and adjust the settings (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users should click on the Sensitivity tab and fine-tune the options.

They can close the settings to put them into effect.

Tips for hitting more headshots

Besides getting the sensitivity right, players must practice drag headshots and one tap. The former involves dragging the crosshair upwards while firing so that the crosshair locks on the head hitbox. This will ensure a crisp headshot.

One tap involves dragging the crosshair close to the enemy and then firing. The crosshair will be close to the enemy, while they should be close to them in other cases. Thus, the ideal crosshair placement may vary.

Note: Sensitivity settings are subjective and depend on several factors, including the device and personal preference. The ones above reflect the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen