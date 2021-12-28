5 best phones for Garena Free Fire MAX (2022)

Games like Free Fire Max have gained tremendous popularity in the last few years. By 2019, Free Fire MAX's predecessor, Free Fire, became the most downloaded mobile game. It was even awarded "Best Popular Vote Game" by Google Play Store.

OP tanish gamerz @OPtanish_gamerz

Thank you for watching my Free Fire MAX stream. And for all the support you are showing! ?,

If you liked my stream, please lik... Telugu Free Fire MAX : ? Playing With My Brother // Lone Wolf – Hey folks! Watch me play Free Fire MAX!,Thank you for watching my Free Fire MAX stream. And for all the support you are showing! ?,If you liked my stream, please lik... youtube.com/watch?v=cREZaO… Telugu Free Fire MAX : ? Playing With My Brother // Lone Wolf – Hey folks! Watch me play Free Fire MAX!,Thank you for watching my Free Fire MAX stream. And for all the support you are showing! ?,If you liked my stream, please lik... youtube.com/watch?v=cREZaO… https://t.co/eL0saWyoip

Free Fire was already popular when the developer introduced Free Fire MAX. The best part about Free Fire MAX is that it has a better gameplay experience and an enhanced and improved graphics quality than its predecessor. Furthermore, as the basic structure of the gameplay remains the same, the players can essentially carry their overall gameplay skills and expertise.

A good mobile device is definitely required to play such a game. Though Free Fire MAX is supported by many mobile phones in the market, some specific ones can run the game at their best. Apart from running Free Fire MAX, these phones also meet the users' daily needs.

What are the top five mobile phones that can run Free Fire MAX?

The Garena Free Fire MAX requires good hardware, decent RAM and a liquid cooling facility to prevent overheating.

The five best mobile phones for Free Fire MAX

iPhone 13 Pro MAX OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11i Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

Released in 2021, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro phone is said to be one of the best phones for playing games. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and a display screen of 6.67 inches, it can run Free Fire MAX in a very hassle-free manner. It also runs on an operating system of Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. It also comes with 8 GB RAM and a decent battery, more than enough to run Free Fire MAX.

4) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Being the best model of the 11 series and the fourth-best mobile overall, Xiaomi Mi 11i is extremely suitable to play Free Fire MAX. With Android 11 as its operating system and MIUI 12, Xiaomi Mi 11i faces no issues while running Free Fire MAX. It also comes with Snapdragon 888 and a 6.67-inch touchscreen display, making it even easier to play the game.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best and most popular models of the Samsung Galaxy. It has Exynos 2100 as its processor. It also has a 6.8-inch display. Due to all these features, the players can effortlessly play Free Fire MAX. Furthermore, even though the devices of the Galaxy series previously had some overheating problems, Galaxy S21 Ultra has successfully managed to overcome these problems.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

OnePlus 9 Pro is considered the prodigy of the OnePlus family. Its processor, Snapdragon 888, also comes with 12 GB RAM that can run smoothly with Free Fire MAX. On top of that, it can also run videos up to 8K and has a 6.67-inch display. This screen size is reportedly very convenient for the users.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

Being the most recent member of the Apple family, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is an extremely solid and powerful handset. With an Apple A15 Bionic processor and Hexa-core CPU, this can effortlessly run Free Fire MAX and other games. In addition, due to its other features, this is arguably the best mobile to play Free Fire MAX and other similar games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar