Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for quick movements and headshots after latest update

Many players desire to improve in Free Fire MAX to become the best among their peers and progress through the ranks while receiving free rewards. However, the journey will not be simple and requires substantial work.

General movement and aim are two of the most important things that players will have to work on. For the same purpose, they will need to tweak their sensitivity settings, which may vary based on the device being used.

Disclaimer: Preferences for the sensitivity settings may differ from user to user, and the ones listed here are the writer’s preferences.

Most optimal sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX to use for quick movement and headshots

The following is a list of the settings that players can incorporate when playing Free Fire MAX:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 80 - 85

4x Scope: 75 - 80

Sniper Scope: 70 - 75

Free Look: 80 - 85

(Free Look doesn’t affect aim or movement. So it can be left at any number)

Users might find it tough to adjust to the settings initially, but they will get the hang of it after a few days. The ranges aren’t fixed and can be altered by gamers.

Tips

The optimal sensitivity settings will not automatically make headshots and movements better. Individuals can take the following suggestions into consideration:

1) Practice: If players wish to enhance their movement inside the game, they will need to put in a lot of practice. Consequently, they can proceed to the in-game training range to improve their mechanical skill.

2) Crosshair placement: Among the most critical metrics in securing more headshots in Free Fire MAX is the positioning of the crosshairs. To enhance the possibility of landing headshots, users must aim them at head level.

3) Avoid spraying: Users must also avoid spraying the weapon because it is not an effective method of landing headshots. As a result, they must opt for techniques such as burst fire or single shots.

Steps to change the sensitivity

Here are the simple steps to change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and tap on the ‘Settings’ icon at the top right corner.

Step 2: Users must visit the ‘Sensitivity’ tab.

Step 3: They can then alter the required settings.

The new sensitivity settings will then be applied.

