Best Free Fire names like Pagal M10

Free Fire, one of the leading names in the BR gaming industry, has gained a massive following across the globe due to its high-quality graphics and immersive content.

Gamers love to customize their profiles with colorful outfits, stylish weapon skins, and cool names. The lattermost requires one to acquire a rename card. Using symbols and text to create unique IGNs is a sureshot way of standing out in someone's friend list.

Pagal M10 is a popular YouTuber, and the gaming community loves his trendy in-game name. This article lists the best nicknames in Free Fire inspired by the creator.

Best nicknames like Pagal M10 in Free Fire

ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ᴍ10 ×͜× ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ᴍ10 ×͜× ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ϻ❿ ×͜× 亗ᎮᴀɢᴀᏞ ᭄M10࿐ PAGALㅤM10ㅤ⚡ 𝄟亗ᎮᴀɢᴀᏞ ᭄ᴹ¹⁸⁸⁷𝄟⸙ ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ᴍ10 ____ 09 ⓋᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ M10 ᏢᎪᎶᎪᏞ〤Ｍ ➊⓪ꔪ ᴾ ᴬ ᴳ ᴬ ᴸ ᴹ ¹⁰ 亗ᎮᴀɢᴀᏞ ᭄M10࿐★ ᴘㅤᴀㅤɢㅤᴀㅤʟㅤ亗 Ⓜ︎ 10 ᴹᴿ°᭄ Ꭰᴇᴠ ᴮᵒˢˢ ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ᴍ10 ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ° ϻ❿ ⚓︎ 亗ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ M10⸙ ★亗ᎮᴀɢᴀᏞ ᭄M10࿐ ༄●⃝pagleM☯10࿐ 🅿🅰🅶🅰🅻 🆄🅼🅿 100🅺 P A G A Lメ M10 ꔪ P A G A Lメ M10 ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ‿ ϻ❿ ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ϻ❿ ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ° ϻ❿ ⚓︎ DEATH⭐WISH Ꮲ Ꭺ Ꮆ Ꭺ Ꮮ 〤 M10 😎ᴹᴿ°᭄ Ꭰᴇᴠ ᴮᵒˢˢ ᴹᴿ°᭄ Ꭰᴇᴠ ᴮᵒˢˢ💕 ༒→PaGaL☞𖣘M10 PAGAL M1887🔱 《PAGAL M10 ☄pagal m10 গাজীপুর টপ 1 Pagol➤ ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ ϻ❿ Pagal M10 @@@# 亗ᎮᴀɢᴀᏞ ᭄ᴹ¹⁸⁸⁷ Ⓥ𝄟Sᴜʙʜᴀ࿐ভাই࿐ KRIS HNA NATH ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ M10 ꔪ ༒→ ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ★M❿★7࿐ Pagal 丂υяуαω͢͢͢αηѕнι︾ ᴘᴀɢᴀʟ_ᴍ10 ᴘᴀɢᴀʟᴍ10 H ᏢᴀɢᴀᏞ☯ᏞᎬᎶᎬƝƊ▪ Pᴀɢᴀʟ ᴍ10 Pagal m10√ ϻ❿ Pagal m10🧐🧐

Bonus nicknames for players in Free Fire

Enter the desired name in the box without any errors (Image via Garena)

ßãđßóÿ SOUL々MORTAL ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx Hydra. | dynamo ꧁༒ᶜʳᵃᶻʸBoy༒꧂ ＨＳ╯ｃｒｉｍｉｎａｌ ᴮᵒˢˢ⚔●Lᵉᵍᵉᶰᵈ Badbøy ᏴᎡᎾᎢᎻᎬᎡˢᵟᵁᴬᴰ ＷＨＩＴＥ４４４ ✿ ᴍʀ ʟᴜᴄᴋʏ 亗 ✿ BADGE ⁹⁹ ᶫᵒᵛᵉ°᭄♡ᏴᎾY࿐° J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉ 亗『LEGEND』亗 Ǥąภgรteℝ 乃丹刀D𝔯ac𝕦la 『Tʜóʀ』 𒅒𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓸𝓶 Ƙɨηǥ༒ ꧁Rąngeℝ꧂ ⧼∂ємση⧽ HuNg®¥ K¡LL€r RAM 𝙵𝙵 ✓ Black 444 Pushpa VS. KING ❤️ ⓥ RINKU FF Ⓥ ＣＲＩＭＩＮＡＬＦＦ亗 BOBY 友 ༄●⃝☯Silent°᭄killer࿐ 𝙱 𝙰 𝙱 𝚄_𝚂 𝙷 𝙾 𝙽 𝙰 𒆜Ꭺʟᴏɴᴇ♡ᴮᵒʸ࿐ STAR•ＬＡＮＺ Single boy⁹⁹ 亗ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒᎬ★ᏴᎾYツ ♛LegenNight♛ ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂ ★ᶦᶰᵈ᭄❂Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ ℓєgєи∂ ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸ 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗 ☆꧁༒ ☬S.H.I.E.L.D ☬༒꧂☆ ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡ ꧁☤☞ᏚՓᏞᎠᏆᏋᏒ☜☤꧂ ♛N.O.O.B♛ ΒαβγGΔΝG·ヅ ×͜×ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗 ◤𝑺 𝑨 𝑻 𝒀 𝑨 𝑴 ◢ ╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲ†

Guide to changing nicknames in Free Fire

Garena has made the procedure to change the nickname in the FF title simple. Players are required to own a rename card, which is available for 390 diamonds in the shop.

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing nicknames in Free Fire with a rename card:

Open the FF title on your device. Tap on your profile icon and click on the Edit option. You will be able to use the available rename card to change the name. If the rename card is not available, you have to purchase one from the store, tap on it, and then add the desired name in the box. Click on the Confirm button to view the new nickname.

Gamers can buy a rename card from the guild store for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens as well.

Note: The BR shooter is currently banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from installing it. They should play the MAX version instead. The nicknames in the above list are solely chosen by the writer.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes