Best Free Fire pet names in August 2023

Pets are certainly among the most intriguing features in Free Fire and add to its gameplay experience. These companions follow you across the battleground and provide you assistance with their unique skills. Although they are not as impactful as characters, having a pet can go a long way and can help you get the Booyah.

Like several other aspects of this game, you can also change the monikers of these notes. With that in mind, here is a list of the best Free Fire pet names with symbols and different fonts that you can utilize in this title.

Best Free Fire pet names to use in August 2023

Best Free Fire pet names to use in August 2023 (Image via Garena)

Here are some interesting Free Fire pet names:

Falcoᴮᴼˢˢ࿐

Hцптёя

ᖽᐸᓎᘉᘜ

ᴘʀᴀʏ

уєтι

░R░E░A░P░

ĐØⱠⱠ₳Ɽ

▀▄ɢʟᴏᴏ▀▄

乂ＴＥＲＲＯＲ乂

ǟʀƈȶɨƈ

кα¢¢α

ᖴᒪΛᗰᗴֆ

Ѳ$cая

HѲT™

ʄ᩶ɛ᩶a᩶̈᩶̄᩶ʀ᩶

$pаяяѳШ

Hun73r

ꪖᨶꫀ

♫ꍏᕲE

尺乇ᗪ⁹⁹⁹

ЩΞIЯD

╳ ꇙ꓄ꋪ꒐ꉧ ╳

ᑕᕼᗩᗰᑭᎥᗝᑎ 々

ᏟᎽᏒuS ツ

༺ɛʏɛ༻

ᗰȺᗰɃȺ

Dø͢͢͢gﾂ•

ƛƤƬƦ

٭٭ΛꆰᴜΛ٭٭

R҉҉u҉҉s҉҉h҉

ᑕᗩT

M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷

₩ᗝLF

Шяёcк

P4R7N3R

NᵢNⱼₐ

×GLORY×

ӇƠƲƝƊ

乂 ғυяισυs 乂

SLâЧЗГ

ᗩᖇǤᗝᑎ

ƊЄƇƛƳ

{TₒₓᵢC}

SAMURAI✓

҂F̲a̲t̲a̲l̲҂

╚ »ʜᴏʀʀᴏʀ« ╝

☆Ｄｏｗｎ☆

<€乙>

▀▄БLДCҜ▀▄

•༺А$н༻•

Unlike the IGN and guild names, several people can use the same monikers for their pets; hence, not being able to use a name because someone else opted for it won't be a problem here.

However, one thing worth noting is that pet monikers cannot include restricted phrases and can contain 12 characters at most.

Steps to change Free Fire pet names

You can change the name of a pet for free the first time. Subsequent alterations will require you to spend 200 diamonds. Here is the procedure that you can follow to change Free Fire pet names:

Step 1: Access the Character section, and under a particular preset, tap on the Pet option.

Click the edit option beside the existing name (Image via Garena)

Step 2: From the list of pets, select one that you wish to rename.

Step 3: Press the Edit option beside the existing moniker to open the Change Nickname dialog box.

Enter the name in the text field and confirm it (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Enter or paste the desired name in the text field. Finally, click the option on the pop-up to change the name.

List of all pets in Free Fire

Garena releases one pet about every update (Image via Garena)

Here is a complete list of pets available in the game as of August 2023:

Pug: No Skill

Kactus: Self Sufficient

Arvon: Dinoculars

Fang: Wolf Pact

Hoot: Far-Sighted

Finn: Dash Splash

Zasil: Extra Luck

Yeti: Frost Fortress

Agent Hop: Bouncing Bonus

Sensei Tig: Nimble Ninja

Dr. Beanie: Dashy Duckwalk

Moony: Paranormal Protection

Dreki: Dragon Glare

Beaston: Helping Hand

Rockie: Stay Chill

Mr. Waggor: Smooth Gloo

Falco: Skyline Spree

Ottero: Double Blubber

Poring: Stitch and Patch

Robo: Wall Enforcement

Spirit Fox: Well Fed

Sbhia: Mushroom Sense

Detective Panda: Panda’s Blessings

Night Panther: Weight Training

Mechanical Pup: No Skill

Kitty: No Skill

How to purchase Free Fire pets

The aforementioned pets are directly up for purchase in the store. Here are the steps that you may follow to acquire them:

Step 1: After signing in to your account, head to the store and click the Pet option under the Normal tab.

Click the purchase button and complete the transaction (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose your desired companion and click the Purchase option. Confirm your selection to receive the pet in your account.

Each of these companions is priced at 499 diamonds, except the Mechanical Pup and Kitty. Once you purchase them, you receive their skills that can be equipped on other non-human partners as well.

