Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 8GB RAM Android devices (2022)

Sensitivity is key in Free Fire as it determines the pace of movement, accuracy of shots, comfortability in using on-screen controls, etc. An ideal sensitivity setting can improve an individual's gameplay.

However, certain factors like gameplay and device aptitude should be considered while changing the controls. Most players know about the sensitivity suitable for their gameplay, but they are pretty confused when it comes to devices.

Not all phones have the same capabilities. Generally, those used by Free Fire players can be categorized into three types: low-end, average level, and high-end devices. Looking at the device's performance level, the set of settings is different for each of these.

Free Fire sensitivity settings: Best for high-end devices

Android mobiles with 8 GB or more RAM are high-end devices for playing Free Fire. Usually, there is nothing to worry about with these phones as they have sufficient resources needed for gaming, but sensitivity is something that should be prioritized.

There are six sliders for sensitivity in Free Fire, with each needing critical adjustments. If it's too high, users can get stuck in chaos, while it will be unplayable when it's too low.

6) Free look

Free look is an option that can be enabled from the settings. While using this feature, players can have a 360-degree view of the battlegrounds even in a running state. This can be useful for survival and passive gameplay.

It can be kept in the range of 25-40, enough for a quick rotation of the camera angle when the option is in use.

5) Sniper scope

Snipers are pretty laborious to use compared to other weapons in Free Fire. Usually, gamers need to scope at foes followed by firing. But while scoping in, it's challenging to take control over the aim.

To improve this, sniper scope sensitivity can play a significant role. For high-end devices, a number can be set from 60 to 80.

4) 4x scope

Any number falling in the range of 80-90 is suitable for the 4X scope sensitivity. It can help marksman rifle users to a greater extent while confirming headshots.

3) 2x scope

2X scope sensitivity for high-end gadgets can be kept in the range of 75-85. Since it gets dragged easily, it should be lower than the 4x scope.

2) Red dot

Red-dot sensitivity is responsible for accuracy while shooting. Shots with lower accuracy can also increase the recoil of weapons, which annoys gamers. Hence, it should be adequately adjusted.

The red-dot sensitivity can be adjusted in the range of 85-95. It's a critical setting, so it is best to test multiple numbers to get the finest one.

1) General

The general sensitivity setting is the most significant one as it determines the pace of movement of the character and the camera angle. Having a fitting number for this allows players to dodge their enemies with great ease.

The general sensitivity can be set between 80 and 95. It is likely to be the finest, but users must practice to extract the ones most suited for themselves.

