Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots (June 2023)

Free Fire is one of Garena's most popular battle royale games for mobile platforms. Millions of players log in on a daily basis, with many joining the fray to hone their combat and survival skills against tough competition. The title involves a steep learning curve that relies on strategic gameplay to get an edge over others, and for leveling up quickly.

Executing the perfect headshots in Free Fire is a tricky process if a player lacks enough practice or does not have the best sensitivity settings before entering the battlefield. This applies to both passive and aggressive gamers because without the best sensitivity, movement and camera shifting will not be smooth and will cost players a potential victory.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for executing the perfect headshots in 2023

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire can be changed for better headshots (Image via Garena)

As we know, executing a headshot is the most lethal way to take out your opponents. It only takes one bullet from a sniper rifle or any other weapon to do so, although the former are best suited for taking headshots at long range. However, attempting headshots on moving targets will be quite difficult, and if your camera lacks a smooth transition, it will be near impossible to achieve the feat.

Headshots play a major role in improving your K/D ratio and pushing your rank further. And the first step for that is to ensure that you have set the best sensitivity settings in your game for fluid movement, better aiming, and a smoother gameplay experience overall. Thus, the recommended values to execute the perfect headshots are given below:

General - 100

Red Dot - 90

2x Scope - 80

4x Scope - 70

Sniper Scope - 55

Free Look - 65

Remember that you can set each of them to any number depending on your preferred playstyle, level of comfort, and device specifications.

Steps to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Step 1 - Launch Free Fire on your mobile device and log into your account. If you don't have one, be sure to create one so that your data will be secure.

Step 2 - Once you log in, you will find yourself in the main lobby. Head over to the top-right corner of the screen to click on the settings icon.

Step 3 - After clicking on settings, you will see a few options on the left side of the screen, where you'll have to click on the Sensitivity option. Adjust each bar accordingly and once you're done, close the settings menu and start playing.

By following these steps, you will finally be able to alter your sensitivity settings to execute better headshots, which will ultimately help you level up and earn several rewards in the process.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes