Best Free Fire settings for headshots and 360° gloo wall tricks

Settings in Free Fire make a lot of difference in gameplay. The correct settings can lead to an easy Booyah, while the wrong ones can lead to quick eliminations. Knowing how to tweak them to get the maximum benefits is essential.

By perfecting these settings, players can land headshots with ease and place gloo walls effortlessly. While a bit of practice will also be needed, it will make the process easier.

Tweak a few settings in Free Fire to land headshots and perfect the 360° gloo wall technique

5) Adjust graphic settings

Ensuring the game is running smoothly is a top priority. Depending on the player's device, the graphics settings may have to be reduced. This will avoid unnecessary stuttering or lag.

Although this may not be the best way to play Free Fire, players will be able to get higher FPS (frames per second). Even on high-end devices, it is advisable to keep the "High FPS" setting on normal and "shadow" off.

4) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings play a massive role in Free Fire. Players will need to tweak their settings to be more accurate with headshots. Although factory settings are fairly decent, customizing them will be necessary for the long run.

Here is a settings preset players can try out:

General: 95% to 100%

Red Dot: 65 to 80%

2x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 100%

AWM Scope: 20 to 35%

Free Look: 35% to 50%

3) 360° gloo wall drag

Doing the 360° gloo trick in Free Fire is a bit complex. Instead of just placing down gloo walls one by one, this technique allows players to play three in rapid succession.

To start, it's best if gamers get into the crouch position. In combat, this is vital, as it makes them smaller targets. Once crouched, users must select the gloo wall and drag-rotate the fire button to get the proper placement.

After the first gloo wall has been placed, others can be lined up with ease to make a 360° gloo wall. If done correctly, players can do the trick using a maximum of three gloo walls.

2) Fire button size and placement

One of the most important aspects of Free Fire is the fire button. Given that it's used for placing gloo walls and shooting, players need to ensure that it's visible at all times.

The fire button should be kept between 35 and 60 and be placed towards the lower right side for ease of access. This will give users the space they need to do drag rotations.

1) Use the emote button for higher accuracy

The emote button in Free Fire can be used to gain higher accuracy. Gamers need to customize their HUD and rescale the button to be used as crosshairs. This simple change in settings will work wonders for landing headshots.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer