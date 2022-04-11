Best keymapping for Free Fire on PC

According to most Free Fire players, playing on a PC is easier and more spectacular than playing on a mobile, which is somewhat true. Hence, a considerable number of gamers are getting attracted to playing the shooter with the aid of emulators.

Keymapping is the most significant step while setting up Free Fire on a PC. It determines the ease of handling various in-game controls and, ultimately, the performance. However, most beginners often get confused at this stage. They can go through this article to get a valuable hint.

Most suited keymapping for beginners and intermediates to play Free Fire on PC

Note: Keymapping is subjective, depending upon an individual's preference and the emulator being used. Only primary settings are described in this article considering Bluestacks 5 (emulator), and are entirely based on the writer's personal experience.

The following keymapping is good enough for one-tap headshots, fast movement, quick reflexes, and more. However, individuals must practice for longer to set their hands on particular keymapping settings.

Keymapping for FF on Bluestacks 5 (Image via Bluestacks)

Command Key Joystick (Forward, Backward, Left, Right) W, S, A, D Shoot Left Mouse Button Primary Weapon Q Secondary Weapon 3 Melee Weapon 5 Gloo Wall 4 Grenade 6 (Second slot for Grenade) Backpack Tab MedKit Caps Lock Active Skill Middle Mouse Button Scope Right Mouse Button Sprint Shift Jump Space Crouch 2 Prone Z Revive B Use, Eject, etc. F Loot (First loadout, Second loadout) F & G Armor Repair 7 Mic T Output Voice Y Pin P Map M Emote (default) Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2,...., up to Ctrl+8 for eight emotes

Note: Bluestacks allow gamers to shoot and move the camera angle by pressing the F1 key on the keyboard. Also, some rarely used options can be operated via the Mouse by clicking again on the F1 key.

Steps to do keymapping for Free Fire on Bluestacks 5

Before starting the keymapping procedure, players should fix the in-game custom HUD as per their desire. Generally, the on-screen options are adjusted at a smaller size with a lower opacity to keep the screen plain.

Step 1: Run Bluestacks on your PC. Subsequently, log in to Free Fire (the game is supposed to be already installed).

Step 2: Click on the 'Gear Icon' given in the top-right corner to enter the settings panel.

Step 3: Go to the 'Control' section and click on the Custom HUD button.

Step 4: After that, click on the keyboard icon in the column with several options located on the right side. You'll see multiple options. Go to keymapping by clicking on the bottom-most option, "Open Advanced Editor".

Advanced Editor option allows users to make changes in certain settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5: Click over the desired in-game commands and tap the preferred keys. For example, for sprinting, click over the 'Sprint' button with Mouse and tap 'Shift' as per the keymapping mentioned above.

Furthermore, users can also export keymapping settings for handiness in the future.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

