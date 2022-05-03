Best passive Free Fire abilities to use for rank push after the latest update

It's a well-known fact that characters with active abilities in Free Fire are the most useful in-game. If used correctly, players can dominate the match with ease while using them. However, they are not the only ones who are powerful.

Some characters with passive abilities can often give those with active ones a run for their diamonds. Although they have limited usage in combat, they can indeed be used to secure Booyahs.

Looking to gain an edge during rank pushes in Free Fire? Try out these abilities

5) Maro - Falcon Fervor

Maro may look like just another character in Free Fire, but his ability makes him stand out from the crowd. It is called Falcon Fervor and grants players bonus damage at long range.

In essence, the further away a target is from the player, the greater the amount of damage that will be dealt. At the base level, the bonus damage scales from 1% to 5%. If the enemy is marked, another 1% bonus damage is levied against the target.

4) Jota - Sustained Raids

For aggressive rank pushers in Free Fire, there can be no better character to use than Jota. His ability, Sustained Raids, allows the player to effortlessly heal in the heat of combat.

When a player inflicts damage upon an enemy, they recover a small percentage of HP. If the enemy has been killed or downed, 10% HP is recovered. This allows the character to self-sustain in combat and continue fighting without the need to heal.

3) Wolfrahh - Limelight

Wolfrahh has a very weird ability in Free Fire and is not well-suited for use by everyone. It is called Limelight, and although it is passive, the ability only works when the user has secured kills or has viewers.

For each kill or viewer secured, the character gains damage reduction from headshots. This can be anywhere between 3% and 25%. Additionally, he also inflicts bonus damage to enemy limbs. The damage can range between 3% to 15%

2) Nairi - Ice Iron

Nairi's ability, Ice Iron, makes him a well-rounded character in-game. He's able to buff up gloo walls, allowing them to recover 20% of their current durability every second. This makes them harder to destroy in combat.

Additionally, when using an AR of any kind, he is able to deal 20% increased damage against gloo walls. This makes him perfect for offensive and defensive roles on the battlefield.

1) Rafael - Dead Silent

Although stealth mechanics are very limited in the game, players can make the most of them by using Rafael. His ability, Dead Silent, allows any sniper or marksman rifle to gain a silencing effect. When used, they don't reveal the player's location on the mini-map.

While the silencing effect is a nice touch, the main functionality of his ability comes from the bleed out effect. Whenever a character is down, they bleed out 40% faster than normal. Depending on the situation, their teammates may not be able to help them up in time. This will result in an easy elimination for the player.

