Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, K/D ratio, and monthly earnings

Bin Zaid has made his name in the Indian Free Fire community by consistently uploading informative content on his first channel Bin Zaid Gaming. The YouTuber has been at it for three years now, earning a total of 834k subscribers along with 61 million views.

He also streams Free Fire on his second channel Bin Zaid which has 84k subscribers in total.

The content creator has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few months, rising from 368k subscribers on his primary channel in March 2021 to his current subscriber count, which is more than twice the amount.

What is Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 118976298. The player’s lifetime and ranked stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Bin Zaid Gaming has engaged in 7418 squad games, and has won 2284 of these, resulting in a win percentage of 30.78%. In total, his kill count stands at 24589, adding up to a K/D ratio of 4.79.

He has featured in 1245 duo matches and bagged first place on 191 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 15.34%. The YouTuber has 3992 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Lastly, Bin Zaid Gaming has competed in 1328 solo matches and has registered 204 Booyahs, sustaining a win rate of 15.36%. With 4634 kills, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Ranked stats

Bin Zaid Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Bin Zaid Gaming has 43 squad matches to his name in the present season and triumphed in nine games, corresponding to a win percentage of 20.93%. He has earned 211 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.21.

He has taken part in one duo game, attaining a single kill.

The content creator has played two solo games, bagging three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.5.

Note: Bin Zaid Gaming’s stats were recorded on 28 October and will change as he features in more games.

Income

Bin Zaid Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

Bin Zaid Gaming's monthly income is estimated to be in the range of $685 - $11K. Meanwhile, his reported yearly income is estimated to be around $8.2K - $131.4K.

YouTube channel

Bin Zaid Gaming started his journey as a YouTuber back in October 2018 and is well-known in the Indian Free Fire community. As mentioned here, he holds a subscriber count of 834k, while the total views on his channel stands at 61 million.

Edited by Siddharth Satish