Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

Bin Zaid Gaming is one of the earliest Free Fire YouTubers from India, and he started releasing game-related content in 2018. His fanbase and numbers have consistently grown over time, with thousands of users enjoying his videos.

According to current statistics, Bin Zaid Gaming's channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers and over 114.758 million views. He also has another channel on the platform called 'BIN ZAID,' which has 165 thousand subscribers and 8.193 million views.

Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID details

Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 118976298. After looking at his current ranks, it can be seen that he is currently placed in Gold IV in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond IV in the Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

A picture of his lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has played 1377 solo games and has 209 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 15.17%. He has bagged 4869 kills with 1735 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.17 and a headshot percentage of 35.63%.

The YouTuber has featured in 1282 duo matches and has remained unbeaten on 192 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 14.97%. At a K/D ratio of 3.76 and a headshot rate of 27.23%, he has secured 4098 kills and 1116 headshots.

Finally, there are also 2452 wins in 8260 appearances to his name in the squad mode, leading to a win percentage of 29.68%. In the process, the content creator has 27921 kills and 8657 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.81 and a headshot rate of 31.01%.

Ranked stats

He has not played duo and solo ranked games (Image via Garena)

Looking at the ongoing ranked season of the battle royale title, Bin Zaid Gaming has played 24 squad matches and has six first-place finishes, possessing a win ratio of 25.00%. He has accumulated 81 kills and 57 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.50 and a headshot percentage of 70.37%.

Apart from this, the player is yet to participate in solo or duo-ranked games.

CS Career

Stats of Bin Zaid Gaming in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

Within Clash Squad, Bin Zaid Gaming has engaged in 2525 matches and has 1621 wins, resulting in a win percentage of 64.20%. He has notched up 12406 kills, with 4600 headshots for a KDA of 2.02 and a headshot rate of 37.08%.

Note: Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Bin Zaid Gaming's YouTube income

Bin Zaid Gaming's are estimated between $1K - $16.7K (Image via Social Blade)

Bin Zaid Gaming's monthly and yearly YouTube incomes are between $1K - $16.7K and $12.5K - $200.2K, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Bin Zaid Gaming's content is centered on several different topics, and he is well-known for his storytelling, gameplay, and other forms of videos. Presently, his channel features 158 uploads, in which the most popular video has gained over 11 million views.

According to Social Blade, Bin Zaid Gaming has acquired 20 thousand subscribers and 4.17 million views within the last 30 days.

