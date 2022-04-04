Bindass Laila’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Mansha Rathore, better known online as Bindass Laila, is an Indian YouTuber who focuses primarily on Garena Free Fire. She hails from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and routinely streams and publishes original content on her YouTube channel, Gaming with Laila.

As of this writing, she has a total of 2.09 million subscribers. Apart from that, the total number of views on her videos has crossed 224.002 million.

Bindass Laila’s Free Fire ID and more details

Bindass Laila’s Free Fire ID is 1147750136, and her guild ID is 1012317151.

These are her in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Bindass Laila's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Bindass Laila has played 12291 squad games and has outclassed her enemies in 3192 matches, equating to a win rate of 25.97%. She has 22635 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.49, and she has 4029 headshots for a headshot rate of 17.80%.

In the duo mode, she has accumulated 239 wins in 1432 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 16.68%. She has are 2117 frags and 411 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.77 and a headshot rate of 19.41%.

The content creator has participated in 509 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 21, corresponding to a win rate of 4.12%. With 501 kills and 178 headshots, she has upheld a K/D ratio of 1.03 and a headshot rate of 35.53%.

Ranked stats

Bindass Laila's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire season, Bindass Laila has featured in 31 squad matches and has nine first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 29.03%. With a K/D ratio of 3.45 and a headshot rate of 21.05%, the player has 76 kills and 16 headshots.

Apart from this, the YouTuber hasn’t played ranked games in other duo modes.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available in the country.

YouTube earnings and Discord

Gaming with Laila's earnings from her channel (Image via Social Blade)

Monthly YouTube earnings of Mansha Rathore from her channel lie between $1.6K and $24.8K. In comparison, her yearly income is mentioned to lie in the range of $18.6K and $298K.

Readers can click here to join her Discord server.

YouTube channel

Bindass Laila started her journey in content creation a few years ago, and the oldest video on the channel was uploaded on December 2019. Since then, she has worked hard by uploading content consistently and has accumulated a considerable fanbase.

As per Social Blade, she has acquired 60 thousand subscribers and 6.209 million views in the last 30 days.

