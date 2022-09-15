Black Daku Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Ansh, commonly referred to as Black Daku Gaming, is an emerging Free Fire content creator hailing from Himachal Pradesh. He posts entertaining videos related to the game on his primary YouTube channel, called BLACK DAKU GAMING.

The channel currently has 210k subscribers and 13.33 million views. It has gained 7k subscribers and 1.124 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Black Daku Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Black Daku Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 235901345. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Grandmaster in the Clash Squad mode.

Black Daku Gaming's stats in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Black Daku Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Black Daku Gaming has featured in 3224 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 264 of them, recording a win rate of 8.18%. He has secured 7337 kills and 2314 headshots, making his K/D ratio 2.48 and his headshot percentage 31.54%.

The YouTuber has also played 2713 duo matches and has won on 227 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.36%. With 5419 frags and 1536 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.18 and a headshot percentage of 28.34%.

Black Daku Gaming has participated in 10324 squad matches and has secured 1830 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.72%. With a K/D ratio of 3.09 and a headshot percentage of 35.64%, he has 26261 kills and 9359 headshots in this mode.

Ranked stats

Black Daku Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Black Daku Gaming has played one solo match in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season but has no kills or wins to his name.

The content creator has competed in 49 ranked squad games and has won four of them, resulting in a win rate of 8.16%. He has 240 kills and 159 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.33 and a headshot percentage of 66.25%.

CS Career

Black Daku Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Black Daku Gaming has played 6970 Clash Squad matches and has 4376 victories for a win rate of 62.78%. He has registered 39027 kills and 16618 headshots, translating to a KDA of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 42.58%.

Note: Black Daku Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 15, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Black Daku Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Here are details about Black Daku Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Black Daku Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings lie between $281 and $4.5K. Meanwhile, his projected yearly income ranges from $3.4K to $53.9K.

Black Daku Gaming’s YouTube channel

Ansh has been running the Black Daku Gaming YouTube channel for the past few years. His oldest Free Fire-related video was posted over three-and-a-half years ago (March 2019). The channel currently has around 420 uploads, the most popular of which boasts 3.8 million views.

Black Daku Gaming also has a second YouTube channel called DAKUizLIVE. It has 2.7k subscribers at the moment.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh