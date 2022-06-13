BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Diya Hazarika, popularly known as Miss Diya, is among the most notable YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire community. She regularly streams the battle royale title and also uploads shorts and clips to her channel called BlackPink Gaming (which boasts 1.21 million subscribers).

She also runs a second channel called Miss Diya Live, with 33.1k subscribers. However, Diya has not been very active on this channel, and her last video was uploaded more than three months ago.

What is BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID?

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 558477413. The content creator is ranked Silver 2 in the BR-Ranked mode and Platinum 4 in the CS-Ranked mode. She maintains the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

BlackPink Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has featured in 6201 solo games and has won 646 matches, resulting in a win rate of 10.41%. With 13314 frags, she has ensured a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The Indian star has chalked up 2004 Booyahs in 11568 duo matches, securing a win rate of 17.32%. She has bagged 29307 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.06.

She has won 2704 out of 11853 duo games, approximating a win rate of 22.81%. BlackPink Gaming has secured 30574 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has participated in two ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win. She has taken down a single opponent and has a K/D ratio of 0.5.

BlackPink Gaming is yet to play any ranked duo or squad games in the current Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 27.

CS Career

BlackPink Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has played 1983 games in the Clash Squad mode of the battle royale title and has bettered the opposition 1234 times, leading to a win rate of 62.23%. Miss Diya has acquired 10108 kills, maintaining a KDA of 1.93 and an average damage per match of 2438.

Note: BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as she continues to play games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

BlackPink Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that BlackPink Gaming’s monthly income through her YouTube channel lies in the range of $119 and $1.9K. Her yearly revenue lies between $1.4K and $22.8K.

YouTube channel

Diya began the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel in August 2019 and soon garnered a dedicated following. The channel saw a significant rise in 2020 and topped the one million-subscriber count in April 2021.

The player has uploaded over 800 videos on the channel that have more than 84.6 million views. She has received 474.381k channel views in the last 30 days alone.

