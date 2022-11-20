BNL vs. Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire (November 2022)

BNL and Vincenzo are two prominent Free Fire content creators who play on the MENA server. Both internet personalities have managed to build an enormous fanbase for themselves due to their incredible skills and gameplay on the virtual battlefield.

When it comes to their numbers on YouTube, BNL has 7.9 million subscribers, alongside over 569 million views. Vincenzo, on the other hand, boasts a subscriber count of 6.92 million and has more than 480 million views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation should avoid the game. The stats and images below are taken from FF MAX, which wasn’t among the suspended applications.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835, and his ID level is 82. He is ranked Diamond I in Battle Royale, and his rank in Clash Squad is Bronze I. The stats maintained by him are as follows:

BR Career

BNL's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has played 1,314 solo games and outclassed his enemies in 84 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.39%. He has registered 2,634 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.14.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber was unbeaten in 84 of the 792 appearances, resulting in a win percentage of 10.60%. He has acquired 1,452 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.05.

The player has also made 31,504 participations in the squad mode and has secured 4,499 victories, leading to a win ratio of 14.28%. With 107,271 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.97.

BR Ranked

BNL's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, BNL has played precisely 120 games, and his team has won 13 of them. He has a win percentage of 10.83% in this category. The gamer has accumulated 385 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862, and his ID level is 77. He is ranked Gold III and Bronze I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His statistics in the title are listed below:

BR Career

Vincenzo's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has featured in 1,224 solo games and has 112 first-place finishes, possessing a win percentage of 9.15%. He has garnered 3,129 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The YouTuber has played 1,790 duo matches and has obtained 317 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 17.70%. At a K/D ratio of 3.66, he has 5,390 frags.

Finally, Vincenzo has engaged in 23,959 squad games and been victorious 3,949 times. He has a win ratio of 16.48%. With 89,733 kills, he possesses a K/D ratio of 4.48.

BR Ranked

Vincenzo's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has not played any ranked games in the ongoing season of Free Fire.

Comparison

BNL Vincenzo Types of games played Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1,314 792 31,504 1,224 1,790 23,959 Wins 84 84 4,499 112 317 3,949 Win rate 6.39% 10.60% 14.28% 9.15% 17.70% 16.48% Kills 2,634 1,452 107,271 3,129 5,390 89,733 K/D ratio 2.14 2.05 3.97 2.81 3.66 4.48

After comparing the K/D ratio and win rate in the table above, it can be concluded that Vincenzo maintains better stats across all three game types: solo, duo, and squad.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to compare their ranked stats as BNL has only played squad games in this category, while Vincenzo has participated in none.

Disclaimer: BNL and Vincenzo’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as they continue to play more matches in the battle royale title.

