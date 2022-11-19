What is Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID? Stats, K/D ratio, headshot rate, estimated monthly income, and more

Piyush Joshi has become one of the most recognizable figures in the Indian Free Fire community. His eponymous channel has surpassed 4.3 million subscribers, and gamers usually tune in to watch engaging game-related videos.

Apart from Garena’s battle royale title, Piyush Joshi has also tried his hand at GTA 5, Minecraft, and more. He has 758k followers on his Instagram handle, which is managed by his older brother Sourav Joshi.

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 2081534483. Here is the outline of his in-game stats as of November 19, 2022:

BR Career stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has played 58 solo matches and has only remained undefeated four times, registering a win rate of 6.89%. He has chalked up 184 frags and 54 headshots, corresponding to a KD ratio of 3.41 and a headshot rate of 29.35%.

He has played 269 duo games and has won 22 games, resulting in a win rate of 8.17%. He has acquired 348 frags and 93 headshots, earning a K/D ratio of 1.41 and a headshot rate of 26.72%.

Finally, the YouTuber has 41 first-place finishes in 205 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 20%. He has acquired 505 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.08, while also landing 149 headshots at a headshot rate of 29.50%.

BR Ranked stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in four ranked solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has won a single game, upholding a win rate of 25%. With 26 eliminations and six headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 8.67 and a headshot rate of 23.08%.

Piyush Joshi has won three out of seven ranked duo matches, which equals a win rate of 42.85%. He has racked up 18 eliminations while securing four headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.50 and a headshot rate of 22.22%.

Piyush Joshi Gaming has attained one Booyah in 16 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 6.25%. He has recorded 51 kills and 17 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.40 and a headshot rate of 33.33%.

Note: The images and stats used in the article have been retrieved from Free Fire MAX. The stats will change as the YouTuber continues to play more matches in the game.

Guild and rank

Piyush Joshi's guild details (Image via Ganre)

Piyush Joshi is the leader of the Piyush Army guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 3008207204. The internet star is ranked Diamond 1 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Gold 1 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Estimated monthly YouTube income

Piyush Joshi Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted by Social Blade, Piyush Joshi Gaming’s monthly income lies approximately between $3K and $47.6K. The website estimates his yearly earnings to be between $35.7K and $571.3K.

YouTube channel

Piyush Joshi has been publishing content online for close to a year and has amassed a significant following on his channel. He has uploaded around 150 videos that have been viewed over 188 million times.

The channel had less than three million subscribers in February 2022, but the subscriber count has currently surpassed four million subscribers. Social Blade also reports that the channel has gained 120k subscribers alongside 11.903 million views.

