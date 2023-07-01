Boss Army’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Rahul Dhangar, better recognized as Boss Army, is an Indian YouTuber posting content related to Garena Free Fire. He is primarily known for his live streams and rank pushes, with fans admiring his incredible gameplay. Presently, his channel has a subscriber count of 778 thousand, while his total view count has surpassed 84.71 million.

In addition to his numbers on YouTube, Boss Army has more than 8.6 thousand followers on Instagram. Fans can check out his Free Fire ID and other details in the section below.

Disclaimer: As there is a ban placed on Garena Free Fire in India, players from the country are recommended that they do not play the game on their mobile devices. They may, however, enjoy playing the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited in the country.

Boss Army’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Boss Army’s Free Fire ID is 369174035. He is the leader of the BA E-SPORT guild in the game, whose Guild ID is 1001807623.

Regarding rank, the YouTuber is currently placed in Heroic and Grandmaster in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19, respectively. The stats that he maintains are mentioned below.

BR Career

Boss Army's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Army has played 883 solo games in Free Fire and has secured 67 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 7.58%. He has accumulated 2039 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Inside the duo matches, he has 127 wins in 889 participations, retaining a win percentage of 14.28%. With a K/D ratio of 2.85, he has 2169 frags.

The player has also engaged in 16412 squad matches, and his team has secured 4654 Booyahs, giving way to a win ratio of 28.35%. There are 52763 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.49.

BR Ranked

Boss Army's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Coming to the game’s ongoing BR-Ranked Season 33, Boss Army has made four appearances in the solo mode and has one victory, leading to a win percentage of 25.00%. He has registered 31 kills for a K/D ratio of 10.33.

The content creator has also played a single duo match but has failed to win. At a K/D ratio of 6.00, he has six eliminations.

Lastly, Rahul Dhangar has competed in 15 squad games and has 14 wins, reaching a win rate of 93.33%. He has bagged 121 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 121.00.

Disclaimer: Boss Army’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article, and the stats above will alter as he continues to play more games in the different game modes.

YouTube channel

Rahul Dhangar has made a name for himself by posting Free Fire-based content, and he currently mainly uploads YouTube Shorts while live streaming frequently. He started content creation a few years back, and as of this moment, he has over 1020 uploads, of which the most-viewed one has received 4.7 million views.

As per the Social Blade website, Boss Army has received tremendous growth in the last 30 days, with the subscriber count rising by 131 thousand. Furthermore, the view count grew by 21.376 million over the same period.

