Chino RB’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Chino RB, also known as ElChiNO_RB, is a prominent name in the Free Fire community who posts content about the game in Spanish. He has consistently posted videos and has amassed great numbers on his YouTube channel. As of now, he possesses 2.45 million subscribers, alongside a total view count of more than 236 million.

In addition to his YouTube numbers, Chino RB has 5.6 million followers on his Facebook handle and more than 1 million followers on Instagram. In the section below, find details on his Free Fire ID, in-game stats, and more.

Disclaimer: With the ban on Free Fire in India, users from the country are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they can play the MAX version since it was not suspended in the country.

Chino RB’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Chino RB’s Free Fire ID is 197155674, and his ID level is 79. He is the leader of the “CLAN RB” guild, whose Guild ID is 69088138.

The player is placed Platinum III in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Bronze I in CS-Ranked. His stats in the battle royale title are mentioned below:

BR Career

Chino RB's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Chino RB has played 3152 solo matches and has 303 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 9.61%. He has garnered 8985 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Meanwhile, the player has also competed in 5888 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 703, giving way to a win percentage of 11.93%. With 15368 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.96.

The YouTuber has appeared in 13848 squad matches and has come out on top on 2769 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 19.99%. At a K/D ratio of 3.54, he has 39219 frags.

BR Ranked

Chino RB's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 33, Chino RB has played a single solo match but has failed to win or kill.

Coming to the duo mode, he participated in one game; however, he didn’t manage to win. He has one kill for a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Lastly, Chino RB has featured in 17 squad matches and five victories, with a win rate of 29.41%. There are 51 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Note: Chino RB’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing the article. The stats above are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in different modes.

YouTube channel

ElCHiNO_RB is the primary channel where Chino RB posts fun videos on Free Fire. He presently has 593 uploads to his name, of which the most-viewed one has 4.6 million views.

As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has acquired 816.939 thousand views in the last 30 days. Nonetheless, his subscriber count has not changed.

Besides that, he also runs another channel called “Chino RB,” with 750 thousand subscribers and a total view count of over 19.5 million.

